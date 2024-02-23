Envision Energy Successfully Hosts the 9th Energy Storage Summit in London

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a leading global green tech company, is proud to announce its successful sponsorship of the 9th Edition of the Energy Storage Summit, held in Hammersmith, London. This premier event, one of Europe's largest networking events for the energy storage sector, hosted over a thousand delegates from across the globe.

During the summit, Envision Energy's Global Vice President, Mr. Kane Xu, delivered the opening keynote, highlighting the growing potential and importance of the Energy Storage Sector globally.

To date, Envision Energy has installed over 200 energy storage projects, with an impressive 10 GWh shipped and over 15 GWh ordered. Notably, the company is constructing over 500 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the U.K.. These projects are on track to be fully operational by the summer of 2024, poised to significantly enhance the U.K.'s storage market capacity and security.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Xu remarked, "Envision Energy's Battery Energy Storage Systems are instrumental in aiding the markets transition to net-zero. We are looking forward to the energization of our U.K. projects later this year." He further emphasized Envision Energy's deep investment in the burgeoning markets of the U.K. and Europe, highlighting the company's unique position as the world's only fully integrated BESS supplier and its commitment to leveraging the immense potential in these regions.

About Envision Energy

Envision Energy is a world-leading green technology company, providing renewable energy system solutions for global enterprises, governments, and institutions. With the mission of 'solving the challenges for a sustainable future', Envision Energy continuously reduces the production, storage, and synergy costs of renewable energy through technological innovation. Encompassing three major business sectors - Smart Wind Turbines, Energy Storage, and Green Hydrogen Solutions, Envision Energy collaboratively constructs comprehensive solutions for energy transformation. It also manages Envision-Hongshan Carbon-Neutral Fund and owns Envision Racing Formula E team, who conquered the Formula E Teams' Championship in 2023.

Today, Envision Energy leverages its global network of R&D and engineering centers across China, the United States, UK, France, Germany, Denmark, etc. to continuously lead global green technology development. Envision Energy joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to achieving the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" in 2021. It has achieved carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2022 and will achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain by 2028.

Envision was ranked second in Fortune's 2021 "Change the World" list and was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review.

