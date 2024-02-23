Anzeige
Freitag, 23.02.2024
23.02.2024 | 15:34
Listing of "Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos" additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit additional bonds of UAB Atsinaujinancios
Energetikos Investicijos in the value of EUR 15 943 000 to the regulated market
operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos
Investicijos will be listed on February 26, 2024. 

Thus, altogether bond issue of Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos in the
value of EUR 88 325 000 (ISIN: LT0000405938) will be traded under the trading
code AEIB050025A as of February 26. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
