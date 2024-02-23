Dental 3D Printing Market Worth $8.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental 3D Printing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. 3D printing boasts exceptional precision, capturing intricate details and smooth surfaces, ideal for prosthetics, crowns, and intricate dental models. This translates to superior fit, aesthetics, and functionality for restorations. Unlike traditional milling or casting, 3D printing enables on-demand fabrication within the dental practice, significantly reducing waiting times for patients. This enhances efficiency and improves patient satisfaction, which has led to the increasing growth of the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental 3D Printing Market"

Dental 3D Printing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $8.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% Market Size Available for 2019-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental 3D Printing - End User, Product & Service, Application, Technology, Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Potential for growth in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and preventive dental care

Based on dental 3D printing market end user, the dental laboratories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the dental 3D printing market can be segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutes.

3D printing technology is revolutionizing dental laboratories, enabling faster, more precise fabrication of crowns, bridges, dentures, and implant components. This leads to shorter turnaround times, improved customization, and potentially lower costs. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The prosthodontics segment is expected to account for the largest share, by application in the dental 3D printing market.

Based on applications, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics and implantology. The 3D-printed prosthetics like crowns, bridges, and dentures can be fabricated with high precision, ensuring better fit and comfort for patients also digital scans generate highly detailed models, allowing for personalized designs that address individual anatomical variations. 3D printing enables the fabrication of complex prosthetics like implant-supported restorations, surgical guides, and customized occlusal splints.

"Europe is the largest regional segment in dental 3D printing market in 2024.

The region segment consists of mainly five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and GCC Countries. Asia Pacific is seen with highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. Patients in Asia Pacific are increasingly seeking customized solutions for their dental needs, and 3D printing offers the ability to create highly personalized prosthetics, restorations, and other devices which is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Dental 3D Printing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and preventive dental care

Restraints:

1. High cost of dental 3D printers

Opportunities:

1. Potential for growth in emerging countries

Challenge:

1. Stringent regulatory requirements for dental 3D printing equipment and materials

Key Market Players of Dental 3D Printing Industry:

Key players in the Dental 3D printing market include Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems Corporation (US), Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Align Technology, Inc. (US), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), GE Additive (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Rapid Shape GmbH (Germany), Asiga (Australia), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), SprintRay Inc. (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax Ettlingen GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US), 3Dresyns (Spain), Micron Dental (US), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Carima (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), and Shenzhen PioCreat 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (China). Among other developments, these companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, integrations, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions, to strengthen their presence in the dental 3D printing market.

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the dental 3D printing market referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1-30%, Tier 2-35%, and Tier 3-35%

By Designation: C-level-27%, Director Level-38%, and Others-35%

By Region: North America-30%, Europe-25%, Asia Pacific-20%, Latin America- 20%, Middle East & Africa-5% ,GCC Countries-3%.

Recent Developments of Dental 3D Printing Industry:

In November 2023, Stratasys Ltd. (US) entered into an agreement with Desktop Metal (US), to not approve the terms of the previously announced merger agreement with Desktop Metal, Inc. and has terminated the Merger Agreement

In November 2023, Stratasys Ltd. (US) launched its new F3300 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printer at the Formnext conference, November 7-10, in Frankfurt, Germany.

In December 2023, Align Technology got the product approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Align's Invisalign Palatal Expander System for commercial availability in the U.S.

Dental 3D Printing Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall dental 3D printing market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rapidity, accuracy, and less labor-intensive process, High cases of dental infections and diseases, rising demand in the field of cosmetic dentistry, Increasing cases of tooth loss among geriatric population, ), restraints (High cost of dental 3D printers, lack of skilled workforce due to limited specialized training in additive manufacturing), opportunities (potential for growth in emerging countries, Consolidation of dental practices and rising DSO activity) and challenges (Stringent regulatory requirements for dental 3D printing equipment and materials.)

Market Penetration: It includes extensive information on product portfolios offered by the major players in the global dental 3D printing market. The report includes various segments in market product and service, technology, application and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Comprehensive details about new product launches and anticipated trends in the global dental 3D printing market.

Market Development: Thorough knowledge and analysis of the profitable rising markets by product and service, technology, application and region

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about newly launched product and services, expanding markets, current advancements, and investments in the global dental 3D printing market.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of the market shares, growth plans, offerings of product and services, and capacities of the major competitors in the global dental 3D printing market.

