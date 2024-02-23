Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Cortus Energy AB (93/24)

Referring to the bulletin from Cortus Energy AB's annual general meeting, held on 21, December, 2023, the company will carry out a stock reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Feb 27, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: CE Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0001296542 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 26, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0021513108 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Feb 27, 2024 SWE. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.