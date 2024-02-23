Anzeige
WKN: A0ER7M | ISIN: SE0001296542 | Ticker-Symbol: OCE
Frankfurt
23.02.24
09:44 Uhr
0,003 Euro
+0,001
+23,08 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2024 | 16:10
148 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Cortus Energy AB (93/24)

Referring to the bulletin from Cortus Energy AB's annual general meeting, held
on 21, December, 2023, the company will carry out a stock reverse stock split
in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect
from Feb 27, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 CE         
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0001296542    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 26, 2024    
New ISIN code:                SE0021513108    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Feb 27, 2024    

SWE.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
