Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of EKOBOT AB (publ) (92/24)

Listing of subscription rights of EKOBOT AB (publ) (92/24) With effect from February 26, 2024, the subscription rights in EKOBOT AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 06, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: EKOBOT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626249 Order book ID: 324877 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 26, 2024, the paid subscription shares in EKOBOT AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 28, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: EKOBOT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626256 Order book ID: 324878 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com