Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPCP | ISIN: SE0015346812 | Ticker-Symbol: 0NT
Frankfurt
23.02.24
15:29 Uhr
0,054 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EKOBOT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EKOBOT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2024 | 16:10
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of EKOBOT AB (publ) (92/24)

Listing of subscription rights of EKOBOT AB (publ) (92/24)

With effect from February 26, 2024, the subscription rights in EKOBOT AB (publ)
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 06, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   EKOBOT TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626249              
Order book ID:  324877                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from February 26, 2024, the paid subscription shares in EKOBOT AB
(publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
and including March 28, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   EKOBOT BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626256              
Order book ID:  324878                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.