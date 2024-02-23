PotlatchDeltic: Benefits and Work-Life Balance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic provides a comprehensive benefit package to help our employees and their families achieve and maintain their health, wellness and financial goals.

HEALTH CARE

Employees and covered family members are offered several programs to achieve and maintain their health and well-being goals through medical and prescription drug plans. Plans offer comprehensive medical and prescription drug coverage and provide free annual preventive health screenings. We offer competitive medical and prescription drug plans. In addition to the health reimbursement and health savings accounts offered to eligible employees with our medical plans, employees may enroll in healthcare and dependent care flexible spending accounts administered by a single provider, to make it easy for our employees to initiate reimbursements and track available balances. Our medical plans include extended multiple telehealth medical benefits and mental or emotional telehealth support.

PotlatchDeItic offers a Centers of Excellence program to all covered employees and family members. The Centers of Excellence program identifies specialist care at locations across the U.S. with doctors who have expertise with specific conditions such as cancer care, cardiac care, knee and hip replacement, spine surgery, or transplants. The benefit does not entail additional costs for the employee beyond the deductible and includes prepaid travel benefits and logistical support.

Our medical plans also include access to free chronic care monitoring, a comprehensive solution to effectively manage the full spectrum of diabetes, pre-diabetes/weight management, and hypertension. This program is offered to employees and their families at no additional cost and is a program that helps members achieve positive outcomes with their chronic conditions and reach their wellness goals. It provides online programs, connected smart devices, and personalized coaching.

PotlatchDeltic offers a digital physical therapy program to treat back, joint and muscle pain. This program pairs individuals with a physical therapist and provides easy-to-use technology in order to engage in at-home treatment. Specialized support and coaching allow individuals to relieve chronic pain or recover from surgery. This program is offered at no additional cost to all employees and their family members over the age of 13 who are covered under our medical plans. In addition, it provides a digital pelvic therapy solution, offering support for women in all stages of life including pregnancy, postpartum and menopause. This comprehensive program provides virtual consultations and digital therapy support to women in the convenience of their home. This program is offered to employees and spouses covered under our medical plans at no additional cost.

Employees and spouses are offered tobacco cessation support. This program provides coaching, resources, and supplies to help individuals meet their goals by becoming tobacco-free.

All covered employees and spouses are eligible to enroll in a maternity program through our medical plan. This is a comprehensive program that provides information and support for expectant mothers.

PotlatchDeltic offers an Infertility and Adoption Reimbursement program for all eligible full-time employees. This program offers inclusive fertility and family-forming benefits that cover multiple paths to parenthood - adoption, gestational carrier arrangements (commonly referred to as surrogacy), fertility treatments, pregnancy, and more. This program provides counseling, guidance, and resources to make family forming benefits accessible to everyone. In addition, under this program, we provide reimbursement benefits of up to $10,000 to assist towards infertility or adoption expenses.

PARENTAL LEAVE

Full-time employees are eligible for maternity and parental leave benefits. Through the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), employees may receive up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave. This leave applies to employees who became parents through birth or adoption. Birth mothers receive 6-8 weeks of total paid time off for recovery under the Short-Term Disability plan. In addition, the PotlatchDeltic Paid Parental Leave Program, provides up to four weeks of paid leave for all eligible new parents upon the arrival of a new child in their home. This plan is in addition to the 6-8 weeks of paid leave that employee birth mothers may receive under the Short-Term Disability plan. Paid Parental Leave may be taken up to 12 months after the birth or adoption placement of a new child. This program does not apply to employees in the state of Washington, who are covered by the Washington Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, which offers 12 weeks of paid leave for both birth and non-birth parents, subject to a weekly maximum benefit.

ACCIDENTAL DEATH AND DISABILITY COVERAGE

All full-time employees receive Company-paid Life Insurance and Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance. Full-time employees are also eligible to purchase supplemental employee, spouse and child life insurance as well as supplemental accidental death and dismemberment coverage. In addition, full-time employees traveling for business-related reasons are provided Business Travel Accident insurance for up to two times their annual base wages.

Short-term disability coverage is paid in full for all full-time employees. Benefits are provided for non-work-related illnesses and injuries for up to 26 weeks. After short-term disability coverage is exhausted, employees may be eligible for long-term disability.

RETIREMENT

PotlatchDeItic helps its employees save for the future. We provide retirement saving opportunities for all employees through two 401(k) plans, a Salaried and an Hourly 401(k) plan. All employees are allowed to participate in the 401(k) retirement savings plan, including both full-time and part-time employees. A wide variety of investment options are offered to choose from. In addition, professional investment assistance is available through a third-party provider. As of December 31, 2023 have 96% participation and an average savings rate of over 8.1% across our 401(k) plans.

OTHERS

We offer competitive dental benefits and 100% employer paid vision benefits. To further protect our employees' income, we offer supplemental insurance to all eligible full-time employees. This includes critical illness insurance (pays lump sum awards for critical illness diagnosis), hospital indemnity coverage (pays for inpatient admissions including pregnancy), and accident coverage (pays cash benefits if injured in an accident).

Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a confidential, free service offered to all employees and their family members. This service provides professional counseling, referrals, tools, and resources to help employees and their families address mental and emotional health concerns. In addition, the EAP provides work-life resources to help employees and their family members achieve and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Legal insurance is an employee-paid benefit offered to all eligible full-time employees and provides affordable legal counsel for a wide variety of everyday legal matters. Pet insurance is offered on an employee-paid basis to all eligible full-time employees and provides comprehensive coverage for illnesses, injuries, and routine wellness care for our employees' beloved pet family members.

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

PotlatchDeltic recognizes that providing flexible work hours and teleworking is a competitive business advantage that can support the Company's objectives while helping employees balance their personal commitments with work responsibilities. Flexible work arrangements are available to full-time employees who meet requirements and who work in a position that is conducive to flextime.

