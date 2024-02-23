Premier Energies says its n-type TOPCon bifacial glass-backsheet modules are available in power outputs of 555 W to 590 W, with an efficiency rating of up to 22. 83%. From pv magazine India Premier Energies has showcased its new n-type TOPCon bifacial solar modules, which are based on 10-busbar, 182 mm cells. The modules are available in power outputs of 555 W to 590 W, with an efficiency rating of up to 22. 83%. The modules feature 144 half-cells. They include 3. 2 mm tempered glass and a transparent backsheet. The new products measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 28 kg. They come with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...