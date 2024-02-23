Automation Testing Market worth $55.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for automation testing will grow in the future due to the integration of AI/ML, the move to continuous testing, and the penetration of new industries like cloud-native apps and the Internet of Things. Codeless automation, the integration of DevOps and AIOps, and the emphasis on security and performance testing are trends that show how software development lifecycles are becoming more efficient, scalable, and quality assured.

The Automation Testing Market is expected to reach USD 55.2 billion by 2028 from USD 28.1 billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during 2023-2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By offering (testing type, services), testing type (static testing, dynamic testing), dynamic testing( functional testing, non-functional testing) services (advisory and consulting services, planning and development services, support and maintenance services, documentation and training services, implementation services, managed services, other services), endpoint Interface (mobile, web, desktop, embedded software) vertical ( banking, financial services, and insurance, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare and life sciences, retail, IT and ITeS, telecom, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, media, and entertainment, other verticals) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Companies covered IBM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Tricentis (US), Cygnet Infotech (India), Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), QualityKiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Apexon (US), Idera, Inc. (US), QA Source (US), Astegic (US), Worksoft (US), ACCELQ (US), Sauce Labs (US), SmartBear (US), Parasoft (US), Applitools (US), AFour Technologies (India), QA mentor (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), ThinkSys (US), Qt Group (Finland), Codoid (India)

The increasing emphasis on API-first development places automation testing tools at the forefront of validating crucial aspects such as functionality, security, and performance of APIs. In this paradigm, where APIs serve as the backbone for seamless integration and communication between software components, automation testing becomes indispensable. These tools rigorously verify the functionality of APIs to ensure they meet specified requirements, conduct thorough security testing to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities and assess the performance of APIs under varying conditions. By automating these critical aspects of API testing, organizations can enhance the reliability and interoperability of their software components, facilitate faster integration cycles, and ultimately deliver robust and secure applications in an API-driven development landscape. The role of automation testing tools in this context not only ensures the quality of individual APIs but also contributes significantly to the overall success of API-first development strategies.

"Based on the endpoint interface, the web segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period."

In the dynamic web landscape, where users access content through diverse platforms, cross-browser compatibility is paramount for delivering a consistent user experience. Automation testing serves as a crucial mechanism to navigate the intricacies of multiple browsers, each with its unique versions and rendering engines. By employing automation testing, organizations can systematically verify the functionality and appearance of web applications across a spectrum of popular browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. This comprehensive testing approach enables the identification of any inconsistencies or issues that may arise due to variations in browser behavior. It ensures that web applications not only meet users' expectations on different browsers but also adhere to industry standards, promoting a seamless and uniform experience regardless of the chosen browser. Automation testing, in this context, acts as a robust quality assurance measure, supporting developers in creating web applications that perform optimally and uniformly across the diverse browser ecosystem.

"By vertical, the retail segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period."

In the retail sector, Point-of-Sale (POS) systems serve as the linchpin of physical store operations, and automation testing plays a pivotal role in ensuring their flawless functionality. Automation testing in POS systems encompasses various tasks critical to the retail experience. It rigorously validates transaction processing, guaranteeing that payment transactions, whether by cash, credit card, or alternative methods, are executed accurately and securely. Furthermore, automation testing verifies the seamless handling of payments, ensuring that various payment options are processed without glitches. Receipt generation, a fundamental aspect of the customer's interaction, is thoroughly tested to ensure that customers receive accurate and well-formatted receipts for their purchases. Additionally, automation testing extends to the integration points of POS systems with back-end systems, such as inventory management and order processing. This comprehensive testing approach ensures that the entire transaction lifecycle, from initiating a sale to updating inventory and generating receipts, operates cohesively. By leveraging automation testing in POS systems, retailers can minimize the risk of errors, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver a seamless and positive in-store experience for customers.

"Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period."

Across the Asia Pacific region, there is an intense surge in technology initiatives and substantial investments in bolstering digital infrastructure. The robust commitment to advancing technological landscapes has created a pressing need for comprehensive validation methodologies, and automation testing emerges as a linchpin in this context. The systematic approach of automation testing aligns seamlessly with the multifaceted objectives of technology-driven projects. As governments and businesses embark on initiatives ranging from smart cities to digital transformation programs, the reliability and success of these projects hinge on the efficiency and accuracy of their underlying software systems. Automation testing, tailored to the region's diverse technological environments, not only expedites the testing process but also provides a structured means to identify and rectify potential issues proactively. This strategic alignment ensures that the investments in technology initiatives yield reliable, high-quality outcomes, contributing to the overall advancement of the Asia Pacific region's digital landscape.

Top Key Companies in Automation Testing Market:

The major vendors covered in the Automation Testing Market include IBM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Cigniti Technologies (India), Tricentis (US), Cygnet Infotech (India), Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), QualityKiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Apexon (US), Idera, Inc. (US), QA Source (US), Astegic (US), Worksoft (US), ACCELQ (US), Sauce Labs (US), SmartBear (US), Parasoft (US), Applitools (US), AFour Technologies (India), QA mentor (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), ThinkSys (US), Qt Group (Finland), Codoid (India). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Automation Testing Market.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, OpenText acquired Micro Focus, a UK-based business software and consulting firm .

In June 2023, Microsoft and Leapwork partnered to provide test automation for users of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Leapwork's platform utilizes an AI-powered, visual, and codeless system, enabling non-technical business users to easily create and manage test automation. This facilitates continuous, end-to-end testing across applications, reducing the risk of disruptions during monthly software updates and supporting the consistent delivery of high-quality software.

In August 2023, Keysight Technologies launched Eggplant Test 7.0, an improved iteration of the automated software testing solution. This version features integrations specifically crafted to assist QA teams in conducting simultaneous tests on mobile apps across various devices and operating systems.

In July 2021, Capgemini and SharpEnd collaborated to introduce CornerShop, a retail innovation store. This dynamic space serves as a live testing environment, providing brands, retailers, and shoppers with hands-on experience with technologies that revolutionize the shopping journey in categories like food and drink, cosmetics, and fashion.

Automation Testing Market Advantages:

By carrying out test cases rapidly and frequently, automation testing shortens release cycles, speeds up feedback cycles, and improves software product time-to-market.

By lowering the amount of human labour, resources needed, and operating costs related to manual testing procedures, automation testing minimises the requirement for manual intervention and eventually leads to significant cost savings.

Automation testing increases reliability and accuracy in discovering faults and software vulnerabilities throughout the development lifecycle by removing human error and guaranteeing consistent test execution.

By running several test cases in various contexts, configurations, and platforms, automation testing allows for more test coverage and provides thorough validation of software functionality, performance, and compatibility.

Automation testing helps to ensure the stability of software releases over time, prevent regression issues, and validate software updates and modifications by automatically rerunning test cases.

Early defect detection using automation testing allows for rapid bug fixes and stops issues from escalating into production, which improves software quality and customer happiness.

Through the development of reusable test frameworks and scripts, automation testing improves testing productivity and efficiency overall by easing the maintenance, scalability, and reuse of test scripts across many projects and releases.

Report Objectives

To determine, segment, and forecast the Automation Testing Market by offering, vertical, end-point interface, and region in terms of value

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning 5 main areas: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the market landscape

To strategically analyze the macro and micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze the industry trends, pricing data, patents, and innovations related to the market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & and acquisitions, product launches and developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and R&D activities.

