Honolulu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - Continued Connection announces the appointment of its founder, Dr. Lenore Matthew, as an Executive Contributor at Brainz Magazine. Dr. Matthew is known for her work in integrating insights about the afterlife into mainstream mental health care. And, her addition to Brainz Magazine's team further solidifies the publication's commitment to delivering diverse and insightful content.

As a fast-growing global digital publication, Brainz Magazine covers innovations and leadership in neuroscience, health, wellness, and beyond. With a reach of over 300,000 people weekly across 65 countries, the magazine serves as a platform for thought leaders and experts to share their unique perspectives.

With a career dedicated to bridging the gap between spirituality and mental health, Dr. Matthew brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Brainz Magazine. She has been involved in data-driven research about the afterlife, aiming to uncover its truth and implications for individuals navigating grief and mental health challenges.

As an Executive Contributor, Dr. Matthew will be contributing regular articles to Brainz Magazine focusing on topics such as the afterlife, grief, and innovations in mental health. Through her writings, she aims to provide readers with valuable insights, practical guidance, and a deeper understanding of the intersection between spirituality and mental well-being.

Dr. Matthew expressed her enthusiasm about joining Brainz Magazine, stating, "I am honored to become an Executive Contributor for Brainz Magazine and to have the opportunity to share my insights with a global audience. I believe that by exploring the connections between spirituality and mental health, we can offer individuals a more holistic approach to healing and personal growth."

Dr. Lenore Matthew's first article as an Executive Contributor is scheduled to be published in the upcoming issue of Brainz Magazine.

About Continued Connection:

Continued Connection is a digital platform that provides a self-paced wellness program for healing from grief. The platform and its program are based on the research of its founder, Dr. Lenore Matthew, who is providing data-driven insights on concepts about the afterlife and how they can be used to enhance mental health. Continued Connection platforms 15 interactive exercises aimed at helping people overcome grief and better their mental well-being.

About Dr. Lenore Matthew:

Dr. Lenore Matthew holds a PhD in Social Work from University of Illinois and specializes in research and event-based practices She is a leading expert in psychic awakenings, intuitive practices, trauma, and grief healing. The awakening of her intuitive abilities after the unexpected passing of her late husband led to the creation of the Continued Connection program. Through her own healing journey and research, Dr. Matthew developed this program to provide individuals with practical tools to create a lasting connection with their departed loved ones.

