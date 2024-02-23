Orian Rugs: Orian - Exciting Plans for 2024

ANDERSON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Orian is poised for an exceptional year ahead, brimming with enthusiasm following a triumphant showcase at the Las Vegas Market. With sights set on the upcoming High Point Market in April, the company is geared up to unveil even more captivating offerings and innovations.

According to Jess Sheehan, Creative Director at Orian, "We are so proud of the six domestic collections we introduced in Vegas and the customers' excited reactions, especially to our new Reyna and Rhett collections. The market has really evolved in the past few years so as we bring Orian into its new chapter, we're showcasing a fresher, wider range of products to cater to our current and future customers' needs. The positive feedback from the industry has been very encouraging as we look ahead!"

One highlight from the recent showcase was the unveiling and finalization of Orian's trademarked quality, Bespoke. This innovative quality produced from Dream FiberTM Technology, has been meticulously crafted behind the scenes, resulting in a product that has garnered significant excitement and praise from customers and interior décor enthusiasts alike. Described as "like wool but better," Bespoke boasts superior testing and durability qualifications.

As Orian gears up for the April High Point Market, anticipation is high for the unveiling of further innovations and enhancements. Jenny Alton, EVP Sales & Marketing, stated "With a commitment to quality and innovation at its core, Orian is poised to continue making waves in the industry."

Building on its commitment to quality and innovation, Orian is making waves in the textile industry with the launch of Innovation Yarns.

Innovation Yarns, already a leading provider of yarn solutions in the USA, continues to revolutionize the textile industry with its state-of-the-art yarn solutions designed to add value and design-focused solutions for clients. Scott Dahl, President and Chief Executive Officer, affirms that Innovation Yarns benefits not only Orian's rug manufacturing but also supports multiple industries, including the furniture, marine and automotive sectors. By working closely with clients, Innovation Yarns is able to develop smart, innovative and customized solutions tailored to the clients' specific needs. The company is investing in cutting-edge technology, modernization, and capacity expansion, reinforcing its dedication to providing customers with the best possible products and services.

Visit Innovation Yarns' new website www.innovationyarns.com to learn more!

About Orian (SP Orian LLC):

Orian is a creative and innovative leader in the textile floor-covering industry. Strategically located in Anderson, South Carolina since 1979, the Company manufactures decorative area and scatter rugs. Operating out of its state-of-the-art facility, Orian also manufactures smart, innovative polypropylene yarn solutions for weaving, finishing, packaging, and distribution. The Company is committed to building a better America by creating high quality rugs and yarns manufactured in the USA using U.S. and globally sourced components.

