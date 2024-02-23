Anzeige
WKN: A3C9UN | ISIN: SE0016830517 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KS
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2024 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Pagero Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (90/24)

Pagero Group AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Pagero Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   PAGERO   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016830517
----------------------------
Order book ID: 236982   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be March 8,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
