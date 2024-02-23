ZCCM-IH APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDITORS

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Person: Kondwani Kahula

Contact email: kondwani@sbz.com.zm

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC") Stockbrokers Zambia Limited ("SBZ")

RISK WARNING

The Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 23 February 2024

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or the "Company"]

APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDITORS

The Board of ZCCM Investments Holding Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") (the "Board") would like to announce the appointment of Messrs. KPMG Zambia as the Company's auditors for the Financial years ending 31st December 2023, 31st December 2024 and 31st December 2025, effective from 26 December 2023, subject to ZCCM-IH's shareholders ratification at the next Annual General Meeting.

KPMG Zambia is a member firm of KPMG Global Organization, a leader among the world's professional services organisations. Through the firm's three integrated service lines - Audit, Tax and Advisory- and deep sector knowledge, the firm works closely with its clients, helping them mitigate risks and grasp opportunities. The firm's high-performing, multidisciplinary teams help clients fulfill regulatory requirements, keep investors informed and meet stakeholder needs. KPMG auditors use their knowledge, skills, and experience to deliver high-quality audits with independence, integrity, objectivity, and professional skepticism. In doing so, they help to support sustainable, long-term value creation.

The Board is confident that with their experience, KPMG Zambia will contribute effectively and immeasurably to the Company.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 23 February 2024

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 23 February 2024

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mJlwkZtuZ5fGnZtrZ5uaZ2FmnGyXmWCcmJedl2ZtmMnHaGmRyJdnl8ecZnFlmGdu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84328-zccm-ih-appointment-of-external-auditors-23022021-kpmg.pdf