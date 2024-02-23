Yum! Brands: KFC Levelling the Playing Field for Over 800 Kids

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Over 800 KFC Mini-Cricket kids participated in the ninth KFC Mini-Cricket Provincial festival as the KFC Mini-Cricket season made its return in 2024.
The Provincial festival was hosted at The Oval Cricket Ground, Pietermaritzburg as part of the KwaZulu-Natal Inland region activities.
Over the years, the KFC Mini-Cricket programme has witnessed the graduation of numerous players, including Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt and Under-19 women's wicketkeeper Karabo Meso to mention a few.
