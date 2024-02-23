Anzeige
Freitag, 23.02.2024
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
23.02.24
16:45 Uhr
128,00 Euro
+1,10
+0,87 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,50128,0517:34
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2024 | 17:26
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: KFC Levelling the Playing Field for Over 800 Kids

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Yum! Brands

Originally published by SuperSport

Over 800 KFC Mini-Cricket kids participated in the ninth KFC Mini-Cricket Provincial festival as the KFC Mini-Cricket season made its return in 2024.

The Provincial festival was hosted at The Oval Cricket Ground, Pietermaritzburg as part of the KwaZulu-Natal Inland region activities.

Over the years, the KFC Mini-Cricket programme has witnessed the graduation of numerous players, including Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt and Under-19 women's wicketkeeper Karabo Meso to mention a few.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of SuperSport

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
