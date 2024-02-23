Attendees will experience flexible and secure self-service solutions, A.I.-enabled intelligent services, and software solutions that unify the commerce experience

At EuroCIS 2024, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions showcases how retailers can "Create Beyond what's Possible" to transform retail operations and customer experiences with its innovative solutions portfolio (booth in hall 9 B42). The international trade fair will take place on February 27-29 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223284358/en/

At EuroCIS 2024, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions will empower retailers to transform their operations and customer experiences with innovative solutions and services. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our unified commerce and self-service solutions help retailers create shopping experiences that go beyond consumer expectations," says Meike Marquardt, Head of Marketing for Europe, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "With Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions as a trusted partner, retailers have the power to adapt effortlessly to the rapidly changing business needs of the industry and to think beyond their limitations."

During EuroCIS, retailers can experience how Toshiba's end-to-end solutions backed with the latest innovative technologies empower retailers to transform business with enhanced store insights, operations, and customer experiences. Guests at Toshiba's booth will encounter self-service solutions that leverage A.I., computer vision, and edge computing technologies that reduce friction and address critical industry challenges like shrink. Toshiba will also feature the Retail Command Center showcasing Connected Services with A.I.-powered analytics that take the store support services model from reactive to proactive. Featured mobile and unified commerce solutions will demonstrate how retailers can evolve with their customers across multiple touchpoints. Solutions in Toshiba's booth are all part of a composable and modular portfolio that allows retailers to take control of their transformation journey and accelerate change in the way that best suits their business needs.

Self-Service solutions leverage A.I., computer vision and edge computing

Toshiba's Vision Kiosk bypasses barcodes completely by automatically identifying and validating items, typically in convenience, pharmacy and specialty stores. The computer vision self-service kiosk offers the ability to buy items quickly and easily using contactless and biometric payments, powered by PopID.

The TCx® SMART Self Checkout offers multiple customisation options including wall-mounted and freestanding solutions, designed to meet changing self-service expectations across retail segments including grocery, specialty and convenience.

Toshiba's Self Checkout System 7 integrates edge computing cameras to minimize shrink while providing consumers enhanced checkout experiences and reduced friction. For produce recognition the TCx EDGEcam leverages A.I. and computer vision integrated with Intel technology to identify produce accurately and fast. Based on retailer data, Toshiba has found that shoppers save as much as five seconds per produce item lookup during checkout. Furthermore, the TCx EDGEcam+ utilizes Qualcomm® System-on-Chip (SoC) technology to enhance loss prevention capabilities, ensuring comprehensive security measures.

A.I.-enabled Connected Services powers operational efficiency in stores

Toshiba's recently opened Command Center in Brussels is ready to deliver A.I.-enabled Connected Services for retailers. At EuroCIS, retailers will experience the Retail Command Center in real life, showing how A.I.-enabled analytics can identify failure patterns of hardware components and software processes, enabling retailers to drive technology management decisions instantly, changing the store support model from reactive to proactive, minimizing downtime, and lost revenues.

Unified Commerce brings agility to mobile and in-store touchpoints

Modern consumer shopping journeys are constantly evolving, moving from digital to physical, mobile to in-store, and vice-versa. Mobile solutions are a given for shoppers and are essential for in-store staff. Toshiba's unified commerce makes this easy, leveraging a unified single basket architecture across multiple touchpoints.

Composable and modular software solutions enable retailers to accelerate change

Retailers looking to transform their business and to adopt innovative technologies to meet their consumer expectations can consider solutions to replace a complete platform, as well as composable technologies when wanting to introduce innovative applications step by step. Everything is available in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model to ease affordability and speed of deployment.

Toshiba will speak on both the Connected Retail Retail Technology Stages

Toshiba experts will also share their knowledge and expertise on the EuroCIS stages:

February 27 at 12:40 1:00 pm on the Connected Retail Stage

How Remote Monitoring can help the retailer to be ahead of the game

Jules Harms, Director Professional Services, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

February 28 at 3:00 3:20 pm on the Retail Technology Stage

Ground to Cloud Driving Transformation in Retail

Mike Mooney, Vice President of Solutions, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240223284358/en/

Contacts:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Meike Marquardt

Head of Marketing, Europe

mmarquardt@toshibagcs.com