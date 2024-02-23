ViewSonic Corporation: ViewSonic Leads 2023 Global Interactive Display Market

Sets Industry Benchmark with its Comprehensive Education Ecosystem

BREA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, secured the top position in the global interactive display market (excluding China) in 2023 with a prominent 15.6% market share, as reported by Futuresource Consulting's Quarterly Market Insights Track Reports. Despite challenging conditions, ViewSonic outperformed the market's 2.6% year-on-year contraction, recording an impressive 10.4% growth over the period. This milestone underscores ViewSonic's commitment to excellence in visual solutions and education, demonstrated through relentless innovation and an unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

"Our commitment to ingenuity and quality has propelled us to this industry-leading position. The trust our customers place in our products is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work," said Clifford Chen, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "Despite the overall market contraction, our strategic focus on quality, user experience, and attentive customer service, along with our innovative educational and corporate solutions, has enabled us to navigate and thrive in these challenging times. This milestone is just the beginning as we continue to strive for excellence and expand our offerings."

ViewSonic's Education Ecosystem of hardware, software, and services encompasses a wide spectrum of solutions tailored to the multifaceted needs of contemporary educational settings. Its cutting-edge hardware, available in various sizes, is meticulously designed to meet diverse requirements. For instance, the 105" ViewBoard interactive display, with a 21:9 aspect ratio and impressive 5K ultra-high-definition visuals enhances multitasking and collaboration. Similarly, the 110" 4K ViewBoard empowers dynamic presentations, while ViewSonic's versatile Android EDLA-certified solutions expand the possibilities for classroom interactivity.

Developed to boost student engagement and enhance learning outcomes, ViewSonic's powerful suite of software-including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, and "TeamWork"-seamlessly integrates with its hardware. Robust service offerings covering EdTech integration, support, and professional development complete the Education Ecosystem, creating collaborations that foster streamlined and conducive learning environments.

In its commitment to sustainability, ViewSonic's ViewBoard interactive displays are developed with environmental considerations at the forefront. These models are EPEAT® certified and meet ENERGY STAR® 8.0 standards, featuring recycled materials in their construction, modular components for easy upgrading, and eco-modes for energy-efficient use. Complemented by a recycling program, ViewSonic strives to minimize the carbon footprint of ViewBoard® models across all stages of their lifecycle, from development through to responsible end-of-life disposal.

Looking forward, ViewSonic remains committed to pushing the boundaries of technology, expanding its comprehensive portfolio of visual solutions to enhance communication, collaboration, and sustainability across various markets.

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider, conducting business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, myViewBoard software, and its ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual technology, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

