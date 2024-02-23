Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2024 | 18:50
Kohler Co.: Kohler's Week of Service Honors MLK's Legacy, Inspires Action for Community Good

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Kohler Co.

RISING IN ACTION TO HONOR DR. KING

Kohler associates from across the U.S. paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy through a Week of Service-answering the call to action in community causes close to their hearts.

Together, we remember Dr. King's unwavering commitment to civil rights and community service and are inspired to rise in action for the greater good.

Learn more about Kohler's commitment to social impact here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
