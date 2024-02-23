Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Hosts 25th Annual Black History Month Celebration

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division kicked off Black History Month with their 25th Annual Black History Month Celebration in Chicago! This program includes product showcases featuring over 35 minority-owned brands, including names such as BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages, Andy's Seasonings, MA's Best, and Goode Foods.

In addition to these brand spotlights, attendees enjoy live jazz music and DJs, exclusive savings and coupons, giveaways and prizes, as well as family-oriented activities such as face painting and mascot visits! The event stands as a testament to Jewel-Osco's commitment to building belonging and fostering community engagement and celebration during this significant month.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

