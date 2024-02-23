A. Larry Ross Communications: Exciting New Season of 'Bible in a Year With Jack Graham' on Pray.com Tops Religion Podcasts Charts, Inviting Listeners to Dive Deeper With God

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Pray.com, the leading app for prayer and faith-based audio content, announces season 2 of "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" has hit No. 1 on Apple among religious podcasts as it invites listeners to embark on an epic journey that will deepen their understanding of Scripture. Produced in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" brings the Bible to life through cinematic storytelling and an original soundtrack performed by a 61-piece orchestra. Each of the 244 episodes runs under 15 minutes - perfect for people on the go, as attested to by the series' 40 million downloads to date. Whether listeners are beginning their first journey through the Bible or cruising along their seventeenth, "Bible in a Year" is a convenient resource for anyone looking to deepen their knowledge of Scripture.

"Season 2 of 'Bible in a Year with Jack Graham' features even more exciting biblical content, exploring the stories, hidden gems and the timeless wisdom that can only be found in God's Word," said Max Bard, VP of Content at Pray.com. "Engaging and inspiring, this series makes it easy for listeners to establish a routine of spending time with God every day."

Dr. Jack Graham is the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church, one of the nation's largest, most dynamic congregations with over 50,000 members. He is a noted author of numerous books, including "Life According to Jesus," "Reignite: Fresh Focus for an Enduring Faith," and his most recent, "Angels: Who They Are, What They Do, and Why It Matters." His passionate, biblical teaching is also seen and heard across the country and throughout the world on "PowerPoint Ministries." Graham has served as Honorary Chairman of the National Day of Prayer and has helped lead numerous national prayer initiatives. He also served as President of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the country, with more than 14 million members.

"It's been an honor and a joy to partner with the team at Pray.com in bringing this great project to life," Graham said. "There's never been a more important time to spread the influence of God's Word to our communities, our country and the world. We pray the 'Bible in a Year' podcast format invites people to engage with Scripture in a new way, diving deeper into God's character while journeying through the grand biblical narrative."

Pray.com's co-founder and head of strategic relationships Matthew Potter couldn't contain his enthusiasm for the exhilarating season 2 launch: "We're incredibly blessed and thrilled to advance our journey with Pastor Jack Graham at the helm of our unparalleled 'Bible in a Year' podcast. The Bible's profound and vast legacy demands the expertise and passion of a luminary like Dr. Graham. It's a privilege of the highest order to collaborate with him. Together, we're on a mission to transform lives through the podcast 'Bible In A Year,' empowering listeners to weave biblical wisdom into the fabric of their daily lives, fostering growth in faith and enlightenment."

In addition to "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham," Pray.com hosts podcasts from leading Christian pastors and speakers, meditative and reflective prayers and Bible-based resources to aid listeners wherever they may be in their spiritual growth journeys. Pray.com podcasts are distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

