Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters: Who We Are

REEDVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / For 145 years, Virginia has been the center of one of America's largest fisheries, the Atlantic menhaden fishery.

Omega Protein and our fishing partners at Ocean Harvesters are committed to continuing this fishing tradition, and operating in a responsible and sustainable way.

Menhaden: A Sustainable Fishery

Atlantic menhaden are a small fish, rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids, that are abundant in the Chesapeake Bay and along the Atlantic coast from Maine to Florida.

Well over 100 Ocean Harvesters fishermen, based in Reedville, catch menhaden and deliver them to Omega Protein, also headquartered in Reedville.

Menhaden are processed there to make healthy fish meal and fish oil. These are two in-demand ingredients used in healthy-living products like omega-3 health supplements and feed for aquaculture to enhance health benefits for humans and companion animals.

The Atlantic menhaden fishery is healthy and abundant, "neither overfished nor experiencing overfishing," according to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission , of which Virginia is a voting member.

Since 2019, the fishery has been certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council , one of the most comprehensive and widely recognized seafood sustainability certifications in the world.

Economic Engine of the Northern Neck

Together, Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters form the economic backbone of Virginia's Northern Neck. Combined, we are two of the largest and best-paying employers in the region, and represent ten percent of the Northumberland County workforce.

Over 260 employees work directly for the fishery, with annual payroll and benefits of around $23 million. We are one of the largest minority employers in the area, and one of the leading sources of union jobs, with our fishermen being members of United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 400.

The fishery creates hundreds of additional jobs indirectly, including vendors in northern Virginia, central Virginia and Hampton Roads.

Proudly Calling Virginia Home

Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters have deep roots in Virginia, dating back 145 years. Our corporate headquarters were moved to Reedville in 2018, and most of our employees are Virginians. Over 98 percent of our workers are from Virginia.

Many of our employees are multi-generational, with many families having worked in the industry for decades.

Visit our website to learn more about Omega Protein and our work here in Virginia, or visit our YouTube Channel to see how we fish.

About Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters

Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces, and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements, and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly refined specialty oils, specialty proteins products and nutraceuticals. Omega Protein is a division of Cooke Inc., a family-owned fishery company based in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 vessels which harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found off the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. All fishing vessels formerly owned by Omega Protein are owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company. The Company's website is www.omegaprotein.com .

