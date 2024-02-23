Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913294 | ISIN: US68210P1075 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2024 | 20:14
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters: Virginia's Economic Engine with a Global Reach

The following was released by Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters:

REEDVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Omega Protein and our fishing partners Ocean Harvesters are at the center of one of the most important fisheries in America, the Atlantic menhaden fishery.

These fish are used to create marine ingredients, like fish meal and fish oil, that fuel high-value industries like aquaculture and pet and human nutrition.

Because of the value of our products, the menhaden fishery is one of Virginia's most valuable, and is an important economic engine for both Virginia's Northern Neck, and the Commonwealth as a whole.

Here is a snapshot of the value that Omega Protein, Ocean Harvesters, and the menhaden fishery provides Virginia:

  • Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters together generate over $100 million in economic activity, which directly benefits our surrounding communities.
  • Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters directly employ 260 people, and indirectly employ 250 more.
  • Annually, Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters provide payroll and benefits worth $23 million, making them among the highest-paying employers in the Northern Neck.
  • Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters are the largest private employer in the region, and are also the area's largest minority employer.
  • Fishermen working for Ocean Harvesters are a union workforce represented by UFCW Local 400.

About Omega Protein & Ocean Harvesters

Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces, and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements, and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly refined specialty oils, specialty proteins products and nutraceuticals. Omega Protein is a division of Cooke Inc., a family-owned fishery company based in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 vessels which harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found off the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. All fishing vessels formerly owned by Omega Protein are owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company. The Company's website is www.omegaprotein.com.

Press Contact:

Stove Boat Communications
contact@stoveboat.com
(202) 333-2628

SOURCE: Omega Protein



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.