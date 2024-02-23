Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters: Virginia's Economic Engine with a Global Reach

The following was released by Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters:

REEDVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Omega Protein and our fishing partners Ocean Harvesters are at the center of one of the most important fisheries in America, the Atlantic menhaden fishery.

These fish are used to create marine ingredients, like fish meal and fish oil, that fuel high-value industries like aquaculture and pet and human nutrition.

Because of the value of our products, the menhaden fishery is one of Virginia's most valuable, and is an important economic engine for both Virginia's Northern Neck, and the Commonwealth as a whole.

Here is a snapshot of the value that Omega Protein, Ocean Harvesters, and the menhaden fishery provides Virginia:

Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters together generate over $100 million in economic activity , which directly benefits our surrounding communities.

, which directly benefits our surrounding communities. Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters directly employ 260 people , and indirectly employ 250 more.

, and Annually, Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters provide payroll and benefits worth $23 million , making them among the highest-paying employers in the Northern Neck .

, making them among the . Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters are the largest private employer in the region, and are also the area's largest minority employer.

and are also the area's Fishermen working for Ocean Harvesters are a union workforce represented by UFCW Local 400.

About Omega Protein & Ocean Harvesters

Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces, and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements, and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly refined specialty oils, specialty proteins products and nutraceuticals. Omega Protein is a division of Cooke Inc., a family-owned fishery company based in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 vessels which harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found off the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. All fishing vessels formerly owned by Omega Protein are owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company. The Company's website is www.omegaprotein.com.

