Annie International, Inc.: The Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop Dogg, a Luxury Scarf Line, Making an Appearance at the Atlanta Bronner Bros Show

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and CEO of Boss Lady Entertainment, where she is the Official Executive Team Manager of husband Snoop Dogg, will be featuring their Broadus Collection Scarfs at the Bronner Bros show in Atlanta on Feb. 24 - 26, 2024.

The Broadus Collection: By Shante & Snoop Dogg

The Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop Dogg is a luxury scarf line created as a tribute to their daughter, Cori Broadus, who at age 6 was diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that results in hair loss. Cori didn't let her diagnosis break her spirit; instead she began to wrap her head in beautiful scarves. In support Shante and Snoop started wrapping their heads alongside her, making headscarves a family staple.

In 2022, Shante approached her long-time business consultant, Constance Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Entertainment, to help bring this vision to life. SMAC Entertainment is a cultural creator and connector that builds and guides multi-hyphenate, world-class talent and brands. SMAC tapped Annie International, leaders in the beauty and haircare space, to partner with the Broadus family and bring their vision to life. The Broadus Collection is now available at www.Broaduscollection.com, among many nationwide retailers.

Bronner Bros provides a wonderful opportunity to be in person and share their scarf collection. Shante will be at the show doing meet & greets both Saturday Feb. 24th and Sunday Feb 25th at the Broadus Collection booth. Attendees will be able to purchase the full line as well as meet and take a photo with Shante. Click the link to sign up. https://www.annieinc.com/pages/broadus-signups

www.broaduscollection.com

ABOUT BROADUS COLLECTION

Produced by beauty powerhouse Annie International, The Broadus Collection includes 6 scarf patterns in two different sizes and is currently available for purchase at BroadusCollection.com for $11.99 and $12.99.

ABOUT ANNIE INTERNATIONAL

Annie International Inc.'s headquarters are located in North Wales, PA (with two other locations in Georgia and California, USA). Annie's brands are available in over 45 countries worldwide. Annie's unique beauty brands include: Annie's very own products, Hot and Hotter electric/styling tools, Mr. Durag and Ms. Remi fashion headwear, Almine precision beauty tools, Avatar semi-permanent colors, and Swanee professional bath and personal care products.

Contact Information

Steven Miller

Vice President

stevenm@annieinc.com

267-677-1060

Dan Pelligrine

Marketing & E-commerce Manager

danp@annieinc.com

215-601-1861

