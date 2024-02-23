Music Reports® Names Jason Walker Chief Executive Officer and Announces Other Senior Leadership Promotions

Turning up the Volume: Music Reports® Amplifies Executive Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Reports, Inc. ("Music Reports" or the "Company"), the world's leading independent music rights administration platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed senior executive Jason Walker as Chief Executive Officer. This change is effective as of February 2024.

This appointment marks a momentous occasion for Music Reports, as Mr. Walker has dedicated nearly 30 years to the Company, previously serving as the General Manager of the Audio-visual Services group. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Walker has been instrumental in spearheading the development of Cuetrak, leading strategic planning and operations for the Audio-visual business vertical, and managing the entire copyright research team, whose work powers both the Songdex® music rights registry and the Cuetrak platform.

"We are thrilled to be elevating Jason to Chief Executive Officer of Music Reports," said Sara Badham, Managing Director at MidOcean Partners, a middle-market private equity firm and majority owner of Music Reports. "Jason's dedication, expertise, and leadership have been invaluable to Music Reports. His deep understanding of the music landscape, combined with his proven ability to drive innovation and growth in a rapidly evolving market make him the ideal candidate to lead Music Reports into the future," continued Ms. Badham.

Mr. Walker expressed his deep commitment to his new role, "I am incredibly honored to be appointed CEO of Music Reports, a company I have been proud to call home for the past 27 years," he stated. "The music industry is undergoing exciting transformation, and I am confident that with our talented team and cutting-edge solutions, we can empower music stakeholders to thrive in this dynamic environment."

Music Reports further strengthens its leadership team by announcing the promotions of Bill Colitre to Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel (COO & GC) and Aaron Partington to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Together, alongside Denise Crayne, the company's Chief Financial Officer, and Phil Barry, CEO of Blokur, the executive team will continue to work collaboratively to service our customers as the true independent voice in music rights globally.

ABOUT MUSIC REPORTS®

Music Reports is the world's leading provider of objective music rights data and administration services. Music Reports leverages its proprietary and continuously updated Songdex® music rights registry and Cuetrak cue sheet management system, to deliver a comprehensive, technology-enabled platform for music rights analytics, licensing, royalty accounting, and payments. Music Reports was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, CA with operations in London.

ABOUT MIDOCEAN

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.

