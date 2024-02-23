Quebec City, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - Visit Québec delegation at Booth #222-223 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Québec delegation

The Québec Government, along with several partners, will attend the PDAC Convention from March 3 to 6, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. The Québec delegation will be at booth #222-223 in the South Building, where it will be possible for the convention participants to meet experts from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts, the Société du Plan Nord, Consorem, SOQUEM, Revenu Québec, the Nunavik Mining Exploration Fund and the Cree Mineral Exploration Board.Participants are also invited to attend Québec: Unique Mining Ecosystem, a special event hosted by the Québec delegation in room 205D of the North Building on Tuesday, March 5.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Québec delegation

Francis Desmarais

418-271-4685

francis.desmarais@mrnf.gouv.qc.ca

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)