Thun, 23. Februar 2024 NICHT ZUR VERÖFFENTLICHUNG, VERBREITUNG ODER FREIGABE, DIREKT ODER INDIREKT, IN ODER NACH DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA, KANADA, AUSTRALIEN ODER JAPAN ODER EINER ANDEREN JURISDIKTION, IN DER DIE VERBREITUNG ODER FREIGABE UNGESETZLICH WÄRE.

Meyer Burger publiziert Einladung zur ausserordentlichen GV betreffend Bezugsrechtsemission von 200 bis zu 250 Millionen CHF Meyer Burger Technology AG (das "Unternehmen" und, zusammen mit ihren Tochtergesellschaften, "Meyer Burger" oder die "Gruppe"), veröffentlicht die Einladung zur heute früh angekündigten ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung; diese soll am 18. März 2024 stattfinden, um eine Bezugsrechtsemission zu genehmigen, die einen Bruttoerlös von 200 Millionen bis zu 250 Millionen CHF erzielen soll. Um die nötige Flexibilität bei der Festlegung des Bezugspreises der neuen Aktien zu haben, beantragt der Verwaltungsrat eine ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung durch Ausgabe von bis zu 25 Mrd. Aktien (vorläufige Zahl) kombiniert mit einer Nennwertherabsetzung aller Aktien auf einen Betrag zwischen CHF 0.05 und CHF 0.01, je nach Bezugspreis und Anzahl neuer Aktien. Der Verwaltungsrat beantragt ausserdem eine Erhöhung des bestehenden bedingten Kapitals der Gesellschaft um 1.59 Mrd. Aktien (vorläufige Zahl), was notwendig ist wegen der durch das Bezugsrechtsangebot ausgelösten Anpassung des Wandelpreises der ausstehenden Wandelanleihen von Meyer Burger. Schliesslich beantragt der Verwaltungsrat die Einführung eines Kapitalbands, das den Verwaltungsrat ermächtigt, Aktien in einem Umfang von bis zu 10% des Aktienkapitals von Meyer Burger unmittelbar nach Abschluss des Bezugsrechtsangebots auszugeben. Der angestrebte Bruttoerlös der Bezugsrechtsemission, das Bezugsverhältnis, der Bezugspreis, die endgültig beantragte Anzahl neu auszugebender Aktien sowie der definitive Nennwertherabsetzungsbetrag werden vom Verwaltungsrat voraussichtlich kurz vor der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung festgelegt und bekannt gegeben. Der Bezugspreis wird mit einem Abschlag auf den aktuellen Marktpreis festgelegt, aber nicht unter dem (reduzierten) Nennwert der Aktien liegen. Ausblick - Ordentliche Generalversammlung 2024 Damit die Investoren, die Aktien im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung zeichnen, die Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2024 erhalten können, hat der Verwaltungsrat beschlossen, das Datum der ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2024 auf Mitte Mai 2024 zu verschieben, wobei das genaue Datum zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben wird. Der Verwaltungsrat erwägt, der ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2024 eine Aktienzusammenlegung in Verbindung mit einer Herabsetzung des Nennwerts der zusammengelegten Aktien und damit des Aktienkapitals vorzuschlagen. Der Verwaltungsrat ist der Ansicht, dass eine solche Aktienzusammenlegung die Aktien für ein breiteres Spektrum von Anlegern attraktiver machen würde, da der aktuelle Marktpreis der Aktien ihre Akzeptanz für bestimmte Anleger allenfalls beeinträchtigt. Medienkontakt Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

M. +41 43 268 3231

alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Meyer Burger Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements.

