Freitag, 23.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
23.02.2024 | 22:14
Havertys Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.30 per share on the common stock and $0.28 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2024. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 124 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and
corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
