Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation der Börsencommunity: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
23.02.24
21:55 Uhr
11,280 Euro
+0,260
+2,36 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,17011,45022:57
11,24011,33522:00
ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2024 | 22:14
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Expands Sustainable Innovation Through Investment in AI Company Bem Agro

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / CNH continues to strengthen its tech stack with Ag Tech solutions that make farming easier, more efficient, and more sustainable for farmers around the globe. CNH Ventures, the investment arm of the company, has taken a minority stake in Bem Agro - a Brazilian startup and existing supplier to CNH.

Bem Agro uses AI to convert any type of aerial field image - including those taken from machines, drones and satellites - into Agronomic Mapping Reports. These reports provide vital data that enables farmers to make better decisions about optimizing field operations, allocating resources and increasing yield, while driving improved machine performance, greater productivity and reduced running costs.

This investment follows over five years of successful commercial partnership with Bem Agro. CNH currently uses their mapping solutions on Case IH and New Holland (both brands of CNH) Connected Platforms for sugarcane harvesters, tractors and sprayers in Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand. Together with Bem Agro, CNH will significantly enhance its current and future precision technology solutions, services and reach for agriculture across Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Customer-inspired innovation relies on constant dialogue with the people that use the equipment and technology they produce. That's why the positive feedback from CNH's dealer network and customers was instrumental in driving their strategic investment in the Brazilian startup.

CNH's investment in Bem Agro is a testament to the Company's commitment to innovation, productivity, and sustainability -- to further empower farmers to continue Breaking New Ground.

CNH's investment in Bem Agro is a testament to the Company's commitment to innovation, productivity, and sustainability -- to further empower farmers to continue Breaking New Ground

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.