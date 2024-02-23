DuJour Select: Runaway New York Announces Its First Solo Showcase in Miami

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Runaway New York, a contemporary clothing label known for its cut and sewn apparel and pop-ups around the world, is thrilled to announce its first solo showcase in Miami, Florida. This landmark event will take place at NEO Miami Design District, featuring a curated selection of pieces that highlight the collective's innovative approach to art and culture.

The showcase, titled "The Great Heart" aims to bridge the gap between the vibrant cultures of New York and Miami, presenting a unique fusion of styles, mediums, and narratives. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of artworks and exclusive pieces from the brand.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Runaway New York to Miami for our first solo showcase," said Jagger Walk, Founder of Runaway New York. "This exhibition is a celebration of our artists' creativity and the culmination of years of collaboration and experimentation. We look forward to sharing our vision with the Miami art community and beyond."

The Great Heart will not only display the artistic prowess of Runaway New York's members but also host a series of events and workshops aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration among artists. These events will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with the artists, gain insight into their creative processes, and explore the themes and inspirations behind their work.

The showcase is expected to attract a wide audience, from local art aficionados to international visitors, offering a unique platform for the artists of Runaway New York to gain exposure and recognition. It represents a significant milestone for the collective, marking its expansion beyond the New York art scene and into new, vibrant markets.

For more information about "The Great Heart" and Runaway New York, please visit https://runawaynewyork.com/.

About Runaway New York:

Runaway New York is a clothing label founded by Jagger Walk in New York City in 2018.

For More Information

For further information please contact Pat Davis with the contact information below.

Press Contact:

Info@DuJour.com

646-706-7669

SOURCE: DuJour Select

View the original press release on accesswire.com