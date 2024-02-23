Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2024) - Talya Group, a prominent conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, is poised for a significant global expansion, led by the visionary CEO Hanen Benabdeladhim. With a diversified portfolio that spans airline cargo services, petroleum trading, agriculture trading, consulting businesses, and more, Talya Group is setting its sights on extending its reach beyond the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Far East, South America, and the United States.





Hanen Benabdeladhim with CEO of Fonds Souverain de Djibouti, Slim Feriani



Under the astute leadership of Hanen Benabdeladhim, Talya Group has flourished in the international market, establishing itself as a formidable player in various sectors. Benabdeladhim, renowned for her strategic foresight and business acumen, has successfully navigated the complexities of international trade and investment, earning her recognition as a leading businesswoman in the global arena.

Talya Group's current operations span several key industries, with subsidiary companies including Tay Healthcare, Tay Petroleum, Tay FoodStuff Wholesale, Talya Investments, and ATAA Aviation Services. These entities have solidified Talya Group's position in the MENA region, and now, with new business initiatives underway, the group is poised to enter uncharted territories, bringing its expertise and innovative solutions to new markets worldwide.





Hanen Benabdeladhim with Slim Feriani



The expansion strategy articulated by CEO Hanen Benabdeladhim is ambitious yet meticulously planned, aiming to leverage the group's strengths to tap into emerging opportunities in strategic regions. "Our vision is to transcend geographical boundaries and bring Talya Group's hallmark of excellence to clients around the globe. We are excited about the prospects of entering new markets, where we can contribute to economic growth and foster sustainable business practices," said Benabdeladhim.





Hanen Benabdeladhim with the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso



In addition to its current portfolio, Talya Group is at the forefront of digital innovation, with plans to structure new digital asset ventures in the United Arab Emirates for 2024 and 2025. These ventures are set to revolutionize the way the group engages with its clientele, integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance service delivery and client satisfaction.

Talya Group's global expansion is not just a testament to its business success but also a reflection of Hanen Benabdeladhim's commitment to fostering international partnerships and promoting cross-border collaboration. "As we venture into new markets, our goal is to build lasting relationships that are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities we serve, aligning our growth with broader societal and environmental objectives," Benabdeladhim added.

The group's strategic move to diversify and expand its global footprint underscores its resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving business landscape. With a clear vision for the future and a robust plan for growth, Talya Group, under Hanen Benabdeladhim's leadership, is well on its way to becoming a global powerhouse, setting new benchmarks for excellence in every endeavor.

About Talya Group

Talya Group is a diversified conglomerate with a strong presence in the MENA region, specializing in airline cargo services, petroleum trading, agriculture trading, consulting businesses, and more. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Talya Group is committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering superior value to its clients worldwide.

