About Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has the 6th largest reserves of natural resources in the world and the 10th largest total mineral production globally (excluding oil and gas). The country has 12% of the world's uranium resources. The Government of Kazakhstan invites foreign companies to explore more than 60 deposits of precious and non-ferrous metals for mutually beneficial projects. The Opening Ceremony of the National Pavilion will be on the 3rd of March at 10:00 am. At the Conference, Kazakhstan will be presented by the officials in charge of the natural resource extraction sector, as well as a large number of national companies and private business. There is a possibility of holding a bilateral meeting with members of the Government of Kazakhstan. On March 3rd, the Canada Eurasia Chamber of Commerce (CECC) and Kazakh National company Kazatomprom will organize a Plenary meeting of Kazakhstan Canada Business Council on the margins of the conference PDAC-2024 in Toronto. To participate in the event, the approval of the organizers is required.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

