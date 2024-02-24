Global Education Communities Corp. Reports Director Election Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Global Education Communities Corp. (TSX:GEC)(OTCQX:GECSF) ("GECC") reports the director election voting results from its annual general meeting held today. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated January 8, 2024, were elected. Proxy voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Toby Chu 90.65% 9.35% Tony David 99.65% 0.35% Derek Feng 99.65% 0.35% May Hsu 99.65% 0.35% Troy Rice 91.62% 8.38% Shane Weir 99.65% 0.35%

Please see the report of voting results filed today under GECC's profile on SEDAR+ for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About GECC:

GECC is one of Canada's largest education and student housing investment companies focused on the domestic and global education market since 1994. GECC operates business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 41 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College Corp. (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College Career Campus and CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp. GECC offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, emergency paramedic, and language training through these schools. In fiscal 2023, GECC serviced over 14,277 domestic and international students through its educational, rental housing and recruitment subsidiaries.

GECC owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("GECH"), an investment holding and development company focused on education-related real estate such as student-centric rental apartments and education super-centres. In fiscal 2023, GECH operated fifteen properties under the GEC® brand in Metro Vancouver and provided accommodation services to 92 partner-schools serving 3,200 students from 71 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand exceeds $1.2 billion.

GECC also owns Global Education Alliance Inc. ("GEA") and Irix Design Group Inc. ("IRIX"). GEA recruits international students for elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.GEChq.com.

