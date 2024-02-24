bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: Moodrink Achieves Remarkable Success and Reception With Canada-Wide Launch, Selling Out in Select Stores and Prompting Bettermoo(d) To Plan Second Production Run

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") is pleased to announce that following the successful nationwide launch of Moodrink (the "Product") (see press release dated February 2, 2024) and the Product's remarkable reception and strong consumer demand given its rapid sell-out in select retail stores in Canada (see press releases dated February 16 and 20, 2024), the Company is gearing up for a second commercial production run to meet the growing demand among Canadians. This step ensures that major retailers can swiftly restock their shelves with Moodrink as inventories deplete, maintaining a steady supply for consumers.

The Company intends to produce 96,000 units (litres) of Moodrink in this upcoming run and is also prepared to carry out further production runs in response to what the Company expects to see as strong consumer interest and retailer demand in the coming months. This proactive approach is aimed at further propelling Moodrink's expansion across key markets and reinforcing bettermoo(d)'s dedication to not just meeting but exceeding market expectations.

"As bettermoo(d) ramps up its presence across Canada, we are working around the clock to ensure we maintain Moodrink availability, meeting the growing demand with our second production run. The Company and everyone on the team see this as a positive sign of our product's acceptance and our Company's potential for growth. Our team is excited about the future and hopes to increase our production capacity as we aim to secure partnerships with more retailers across the nation and beyond," said Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

Moodrink offers a unique taste experience, replicating the creamy texture of traditional dairy beverages from the Alpine regions of Switzerland, France, and Austria, alongside its notable nutritional benefits. It's an excellent choice for those seeking both nourishment and flavour, with eight grams of plant-based protein per serving, making it a standout drink. Nutritionally similar to or better than 2% milk, Moodrink enhances digestion with its rich fibre content, provides more calcium, and features reduced sugar, sodium, no cholesterol, and lower fat. This makes Moodrink an ideal option for individuals dedicated to a healthy and balanced lifestyle, combining exceptional taste with significant nutritional advantages.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

