Lemko Corporation: Lemko Announces Technology Partnership With Wytec Intl to Enhance Small Cell Capabilities

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2024 / Lemko Corporation ("Lemko") with its patented Distributed Mobile Architecture (DMA) announced today a partnership with Wytec International ("Wytec"), a fully reporting non-listed company and leading developer and integrator of patented mobile wireless and smart sensor solutions. Lemko will enhance Wytec's patented LPN-16 small cell to include Lemko's CBRS multi-frequency modules to support 4G LTE & 5G mobile wireless deployments. Additionally, Wytec's patented smart sensor solution will be integrated within Lemko's CBRS commercial products. Lemko will be presenting its advanced technology solutions at the World Mobile Conference in Barcelona, Spain.

Lemko Logo

"Wytec's partnership with Lemko, incorporating Wytec's AI and Machine Learning (ML) technologies (provisional patents filed), will expand our mobile wireless offerings to the education and public safety sectors for applications such as remote learning, gunshot detection and THC sensor technology," said Robert Sanchez, Wytec's Chief Technology Officer. "Our advanced solutions are a carefully crafted integration of technologies and applications developed by Wytec and Lemko."

"We are honored and extremely excited to be partnering with Wytec to deliver such an important capability for our schools and communities," explained Brian Ponte, Vice President - Sales and Marketing for Lemko. "Our combined efforts will deliver a solution that significantly improves safety."

About Lemko

Lemko Corporation's patented Distributed Mobile Architecture (DMA) provides the world's leading fully edge capable mobile network platform. Our mission is to provide simple and resilient 4G/5G wireless networks for use in Industrial IoT applications, private 4G/5G networks, wireless rural broadband systems and military and public safety deployments. Lemko's DMA systems are designed to be more reliable, survivable and portable than conventional 4G/5G systems. Lemko is based in Schaumburg, Illinois. To learn more about Lemko, visit www.lemkocorp.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/lemko.

About Wytec

Wytec International, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based telecommunications company that owns two patents related to the deployment of 5G "secured" private networks and is currently developing a new patented software for gunshot detection to be deployed by 2024. Wytec designs and deploys wireless networks and public safety solutions with an emphasis on municipalities and school districts and was named a Best Tech Startup in San Antonio four times due to factors including: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape. To learn more about Wytec, visit www.wytecintl.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/wytec-international.

Contact:

Brian Ponte

630-890-8099

bponte@lemko.com

