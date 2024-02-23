Hypefactors A/S: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

Copenhagen, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 2-2024



On 23 February 2024, at 16:00, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Hypefactors A/S was conducted at the company's address, with the following agenda:



1. Election of Chairman of the Meeting

2. The Board of Directors' proposal to delist Hypefactors A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

3. Election of auditor

Reg 1. Election of chairman of the meeting:

Martin Michael Hansen was elected as Chairman of the Meeting. The Chairman welcomed the participating shareholders and Morten Schroll from Bech-Bruun, who was responsible for the verification of the vote. Also, the Chairman stated that the Extraordinary General Meeting had been duly convened in accordance with the articles of association and that the quorum requirements were fulfilled.

The Chairman of the Meeting informed that 7,430,948 shares were represented, corresponding to 64,93 % of the share capital. The number of votes were allocated with 5,843,195 votes (represented shares) physically present and 1,587,753 votes (represented shares) via instruction proxy and postal votes.

Reg 2. The Board of Directors' proposal to delist Hypefactors A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: The board of directors recommended for the shareholders to approve the proposal to delist the stock from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark and to amend the Articles of Association articles 2.4, 2.7 and 2.8 to make it clear that the shares will no longer be registered with and issued through VP Securities A/S (if the listing is finally approved).

The details of the proposal, including: 1) Background for proposal, 2) Procedure and 3) Consequenses for shareholders is stated in company announcement 01-2024.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the proposal with the accession of 98,42% of the share capital represented.

Reg. 3: Election of auditor:

Christensen Kjærulff was elected as the company's auditor. No votes were against the proposal.

No additional issues were raised. The Chairman hereafter stated that all the items on the agenda had been discussed and that all proposals had been adopted. The Extraordinary General Meeting was adjourned.

----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an AI based reputation and corporate trust technology company, providing a tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to several facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





