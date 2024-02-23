Edoc Acquisition Corp. Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Stockholders on Proposed Business Combination

Victor, NY, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDOC Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ADOC) ("EDOC") announced today that it has postponed its extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") to approve its proposed initial business combination, which was scheduled for February 26, 2024, has been postponed to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. At the Meeting, shareholders of EDOC will be asked to vote on proposals to approve, among other things, its proposed initial business combination with Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Pubco"), pursuant to a Business Combination Agreement by and among EDOC, American Physicians LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, AOI Merger Sub, a Cayman Islands exempted company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pubco ("Merger Sub"), Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd., ACN 158 999 949, an Australian proprietary company ("AOI"), Gary Seaton, in his capacity as the representative for the Sellers in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of December 5, 2022 (as amended on March 31, 2023 and December 7, 2023, and as may be further amended, the "Business Combination Agreement") and the other parties thereto (the "Proposed Business Combination"). There is no change to the location, the record date, the purpose or any of the proposals to be acted upon at the Meeting.



The reason for the postponement is that AOI is engaged in additional negotiations regarding potential financing to occur in connection with the closing of the Proposed Business Combination.

As a result of this change, the Meeting will now be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, via the live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/edocacquisition/2024. The record date for holders of EDOC's shareholders for voting in the Meeting remains February 2, 2024 (the "Record Date").

If stockholders have any questions or need assistance please contact Advantage Proxy, EDOC's proxy solicitor, by telephone at (877) 870-8565 or by email at ksmith@advantageproxy.com. EDOC shareholders who hold shares in "street name" (i.e., shareholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank, or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank, or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd.

Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. (the "Company") is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company has grown to the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseeds.

About EDOC Acquisition Corp.

EDOC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is sponsored by an extensive network of physician entrepreneurs across 30+ medical specialties in leading medical institutions and is led by Kevin Chen, Chief Executive Officer. In November 2020, EDOC consummated an initial public offering of 9 million units, each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share, one right to receive one-tenth (1/10th) of a Class A ordinary share, upon the consummation by EDOC of its Business Combination and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.

