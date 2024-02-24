Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 24.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Fallen nächste Woche alle Rekorde?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS30 | ISIN: NO0010791353 | Ticker-Symbol: MP2
Tradegate
23.02.24
19:05 Uhr
1,359 Euro
-0,003
-0,18 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MPC CONTAINER SHIPS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MPC CONTAINER SHIPS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3441,37113:01
1,3531,37023.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2024 | 07:42
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 22, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following six nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Sam Grippo4,704,46988.48%612,38611.52%
Michael W. Delesalle4,704,46988.48%612,38611.52%
Peter J. Bonner4,704,46988.48%612,38611.52%
Mark E. Elliott4,704,46988.48%612,38611.52%
Jonathan H. B. Rees5,316,719100.00%136-
John DeLucchi4,699,99288.40%616,86311.60%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact:Mr. John DeLucchi
President & CEO
Ms. Bernice Yip
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone:(604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
Address:389 West 6th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.
V5Y 1L1




China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.