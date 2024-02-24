Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 23 February 2024 at 20:40 hrs

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has received on 23 February 2024 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act according to which G City Ltd.'s holding of shares in Citycon has decreased below fifty (50) percent.

G City Ltd. has subscribed for 3,700,000 new shares in Citycon Oyj in the directed share issue of 11,900,000 new shares by Citycon Oyj, the results of which were announced on 23 February 2024. The new 11,900,000 shares were registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 23 February 2024 and the resulting number of all registered shares in Citycon Oyj is 183,894,204. The aggregate total shareholding of G City Ltd. in Citycon Oyj has decreased below the 50% threshold and this notification describes the shareholdings following the delivery of the new shares subscribed in the directed share issue, which is expected to take place on 27 February 2024. Until the delivery of such new shares to all investors, including G City Ltd., the number of shares held by G City Ltd. in Citycon Oyj will not increase.

G City Ltd., the parent of Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., is controlled by Norstar Holdings Inc, which is ultimately controlled by Chaim Katzman. In addition to 54,974,016 shares held by G City Ltd. (including the shares subscribed for in the directed share issue) and 36,285,000 shares held by Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., 35,771 shares held by Chaim Katzman have been taken into account in this notification.

Citycon has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 183,894,204.

The holding of shares of G City Ltd. according to the notification:



% of shares and

voting rights

% of shares and

voting rights

through financial

instruments Total of both

in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold

was crossed or reached G City Ltd.: 29.89 Gazit Europe Netherlands BV (wholly-owned

subsidiary of G City Ltd): 19.73 Additional shares held by Chaim Katzman: 0.02 - - - 29.89 19.73 0.02







Position of previous notification (if applicable) G City Ltd.: 28.81 Gazit Europe Netherlands BV (wholly-owned

subsidiary of G City Ltd.): 21.10 Additional shares held by Chaim Katzman: 0.02 - - - 28.81 21.10 0.02

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000369947 54,974,016 - 29.89 - FI4000369947 36,285,000 - 19.73 - FI4000369947 35,771 - 0.02 - SUBTOTAL A 91,294,787 49.65

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Physical or cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares

and voting rights Conversion Period











- - - - - -











SUBTOTAL B - - The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:





Total of both Name % of shares and % of shares and

voting rights voting rights



through financial instruments







Chaim Katzman 0.02 0.02







Norstar Holdings Inc







G City Ltd. 29,89 29.89







Gazit Europe Netherlands BV 19.73 19.73







TOTAL 49,65 49.65













For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.





