FinnUp Solutions Private Limited: FinnUp Makes Business Loans Faster and Easier with AI-Powered Platform Launch

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2024 / FinnUp, a new B2B debt marketplace, a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to match businesses with lenders in just 4-5 hours, saving weeks of waiting and uncertainty, was launched on 14th February 2024.

With its launches worldwide, the platform analyses borrowers' financial profiles and needs to find the best loan options for them. This personalized approach ensures businesses get competitive rates and terms while lenders gain access to pre-qualified borrowers.

"Our platform aims to reduce the friction associated with unsecured business loans significantly," explains Rahul Agarwal, co-founder of FinnUp. "By harnessing the power of AI and ML, we can connect borrowers with the right lenders quickly and efficiently, ultimately accelerating their access to critical funding."

FinnUp has already facilitated over ?500 crore loans to more than 200 businesses and partnered with over 30+ lenders. The platform's launch marks a significant step in making business loans faster, easier, and more accessible.

Here's what makes FinnUp unique:

-AI-powered matching: Get matched with the right lender in just 4-5 hours.

-Personalised options: Find loans that fit your specific needs and creditworthiness.

-Faster funding: Get the money you need quickly to grow your business.

-Wider access: More lenders mean more options and better rates.

For more information, please visit: -

Website: https://finnup.in/home

Media Contact

Organization: FinnUp Solutions Private Limited

Contact Person: Rahul Agarwal/ Abhishek Agarwal

Website: https://finnup.in

Email: growth@finnup.in

City: Mumbai

Country: India

SOURCE: FinnUp Solutions Private Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com