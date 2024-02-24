OrdinalsBot, a premier technology infrastructure company which provides API solutions for Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20s, has minted the full supply of a BRC-20 token in a single Bitcoin transaction via Slipstream, a new service launched by Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). This Bitcoin block represents a historical moment for the industry, being the first full supply of a BRC-20 token to be minted in a single transaction.

This historic block is the first full supply of a BRC-20 token minted in a single transaction, showcasing the potential for a more dynamic Bitcoin blockchain. The block also includes a large file and a collection, not possible to achieve with standard transactions.

OrdinalsBot's work with Marathon Digital Holdings also represents an important moment for the Bitcoin ecosystem, as both companies combine their expertise to develop innovative solutions that further enrich the ecosystem. The collaboration is anticipated to further accelerate OrdinalsBot's growth trajectory.

Toby Lewis, cofounder of OrdinalsBot, said, "It has been excellent working with the Marathon Digital Holdings team, and we believe we are on the verge of creating unprecedented value for the entire Bitcoin ecosystem."

Jullian Duran, product lead at Marathon Digital Holdings, said, "OrdinalsBot are leaders in the space who are working to innovate Bitcoin transacting. We appreciate their support of Slipstream, and we look forward to future collaborations."

The BRC-20 token mined in this particular block is a new utility token for the OrdinalsBot platform. Trio will be launched to help drive growth of the platform and adoption of their technology across the sector. Trio, one of the first BRC-20 utility tokens, is engineered to augment the capabilities of the OrdinalsBot tool for users in the Bitcoin ecosystem, fostering new opportunities for developers and users alike.

Brian Laughlan, Co-Founder of OrdinalsBot, commented, "BRC-20 introduced a new paradigm for fungible tokens with its fair mint mechanism, where people can only mint a specified max amount per transaction. The downside of this is that it makes it almost impossible for a project to take full control of their token supply. Via Slipstream, anyone can mint the full supply in one transaction."

OrdinalsBot has achieved notable growth, securing $1.5 million in pre-seed funding last year. Investors and advisors include Kestrel0x1, Sora Ventures, UTXO Management, Sebastien Borget (co-founder of Sandbox), Domo (inventor of the BRC-20 protocol), and others. The company's commitment to providing state-of-the-art inscription services and developer tools has been recognized by clients and industry experts.

Looking forward, OrdinalsBot is preparing to launch several projects that promise to significantly contribute to the company's expansion and enhance customer value.

"Our commitment to innovation in the Bitcoin Ordinals space remains unwavering," Brian Laughlan added. "Projects we have in the pipeline are set to solidify our position as a premier infrastructure provider, enabling developers and transforming data inscription on the blockchain."

For press enquiries, please contact: info@ordinalsbot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221359459/en/

Contacts:

Journalists:

For further information regarding the partnership between OrdinalsBot and Marathon Digital Holdings, please contact:



Brian Laughlan

Co-Founder, OrdinalsBot

brian@ordinalsbot.com



Toby Lewis

Co-Founder, OrdinalsBot

toby@ordinalsbot.com



Marathon Digital Holdings Media Contact:

marathon@wachsman.com