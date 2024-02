Krypto News: Wale setzen auf Ethereum, Justin Sun bullisch

The suspected JustinSun wallet bought 18,616 $ETH($54.57M) from Binance again 10 mins ago.



He bought 151,196 $ETH($435.3M) at $2,879 from Binance and DEX in less than 12 days! https://t.co/pq40KOW7Fi pic.twitter.com/1aZjvWCnvB