Kapsch TrafficCom: Kapsch TrafficCom announced a tolling contract awarded by APRR (Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhône). Kapsch TrafficCom is bringing a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system to the AREA network, encompassing key autoroutes A43, A41, and A49, east of Lyon. This project involves the installation of nearly 30 additional gantries, covering approximately 430 kilometers of highway and marking a crucial advancement in the region's transportation infrastructure. Reflecting on the project, Michael Weber, Head of Sales EMENA at Kapsch TrafficCom, stated: "Together with our recent successes in Switzerland, Serbia and Spain, this project represents a significant step in the further development of tolling in Europe. It proves the quality of our tolling solutions, which are ...

