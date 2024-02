Krypto Prognose: Diese vier Sektoren explodieren gerade

This past week has been a story of crypto sectors taking turns with big pumps.



AI projects like $AGIX, $AGI, $DBC, $XRP

NFT projects like $ALI, $TVK, $UOS, $FEAR

DeFi projects like $UNI, $CVX, $SUSHI, $SPELL

ERC20 projects like $BLUR, $WOO, $JASMY, $AIOZ… pic.twitter.com/deiNwd6AXX