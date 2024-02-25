FACC: Aerospace supplier FACC AG achieved a 22.8 % increase in revenue to € 745.6 million in the 2023 financial year, thus successfully continuing its growth path. The annual revenue generated is the third-highest in the company's history and reflects the rapid recovery of the international aviation industry. EBIT of € 17.5 million more than tripled compared to the 2022 financial year, but was impacted by inflation-driven cost increases and global supply chain issues affecting the availability of materials. In line with general projections and customer forecasts received, the management of FACC expects further revenue growth in the range of 10 - 15 % and continued improvements in earnings in the 2024 financial year.FACC: weekly performance: 1.30% Porr: International ...

