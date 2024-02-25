Frequentis: Frequentis, a global supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, and ST Engineering Advanced Networks & Sensors Pte Ltd (ANS), a subsidiary of ST Engineering in Singapore, have agreed to develop their cooperation on deployable digital tower solutions within Singapore and Southeast Asia through the creation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). "Working together with ST Engineering ANS on this common goal to bring digital tower technology to the region is one that we welcome as a global supplier aiming to lead the way through innovation. Our goal is always to provide our customers with solutions that enhance operations," says Martin Chaloupek, Managing Director Frequentis Singapore.Frequentis: weekly ...

