MWC2024 FiberHome 10 Technical Highlights

WUHAN, China, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC2024, FiberHome will showcase numerous innovative products and solutions, building a solid foundation for connectivity with minimalistic, intelligent, secure, and green digital infrastructure. Enabling customer business growth.

Realizing 5G Potential

Focusing on 5G-A to Boost Industrial Upgrades

Completion of various technological tests such as unified sensing, XR, high-capacity communication, and satellite-ground collaborative NTN, FiberHome aims to achieve multi-functionality within a network and enhance the value of operators' networks through application integration.

Industry-Leading Minimalistic Solutions

Introducing multi-sector integration where a single 6T12R RRU covers three sectors, simplifying site setups, and multi-frequency integration with products covering 700M+900M, 2.6+1.8G, enabling simultaneous 4G&5G coverage.

Lightweight All-in-One Solutions

Offering multi-frequency and multi-network element integration products, assisting operators in simplifying network integration and reducing costs. The one-pole minimalistic solution enables single-person deployment at a daily level, significantly lower network deployment thresholds.

Newly Upgraded xGTTH2.0 Solutions

xGTTH (FWA) 2.0 solution provides a more cohesive, flexible deployment scenario, and intelligent end-to-end FWA solutions for networks. This addresses various needs of network operators such as flexible package offerings, special user guarantees, and operational monitoring.

Light up Smart ON

Industry-Leading Metropolitan Pooling WDM Solution, Creating Optimal TCO

Industry-leading high-integration, high-dimensional Real CD N*M WSS cards, enabling multiple access ring lines to share a WSS. This greatly simplifies the lines, reduces interconnecting fibers, and helps metropolitan areas create optimal TCO sites. Compared to ROADM, single-site costs are reduced by 70%, while energy consumption and data center space are reduced by 90%.

Leading Short-Distance Optical Amplification (ROPA)

It accommodates 48 amplification fiber pairs with a maximum system capacity of 460T, eliminating the need for optical relays for signal gain and shore-side power supply units. This significantly reduces the cost of connecting submarine cables, enabling more efficient and cost-effective network deployment, providing better product solutions for submarine cable transmission systems within 500km.

Leading 50GPON OLT for the Arrival of 10Gigabit Era

The new generation 50GPON OLT boasts a backplane switching capacity of 35.2T, reaching an industry-leading level. It supports GPON, 10GPON, and 50GPON coexistence and compatible with existing service boards. This helps operators smoothly upgrade networks while saving deployment costs.

Fiber Optic Technology Breakthroughs Pave the Way for Future Communication

Single-mode fibers with 19-cores have achieved system transmission of 3.61Pbit/s per fiber. 7-cores single-mode fibers used in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the world's longest distance and highest capacity for SDM optical network applications.

Unleashing Digital

AI Empowering Network Operations to Enhance Broadband Network Quality

From intelligent user appointments, automatic work order distribution, real-time resource monitoring to inventory threshold warnings, achieving intelligent maintenance service full-process management to help operators effectively reduce operating costs and enhance broadband quality.

Smart Emergency Fusion Command Solutions for Safer and Better Living Cities

With features such as real-time event mapping, remote command of front and rear videos, and intuitive visual dispatch processes, it assists emergency response and firefighting departments in achieving unified command and joint actions. This provides reliable protection for urban public safety, making public life better.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346711/FiberHome___MWC_Poster.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc2024-fiberhome-10-technical-highlights-302070474.html