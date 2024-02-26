Lenovo announces latest portfolio of innovative PCs, software, proof of concept, and infrastructure solutions and services at MWC continuing to enable smarter technology for all

Today at MWC 2024, Lenovo unveiled its latest portfolio of purpose-built AI devices, software, and infrastructure solutions, as well as showcased two proof-of-concepts devices that challenge the traditional PC and smartphone form factors. The company also revealed the future of hybrid AI fueling multi-device, software, and service offerings for more personalization, collaboration and efficiency.

"Lenovo's suite of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services at MWC provides a wider look at our vision for 'AI for All'," said Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang. "Lenovo's AI technology benefits organizations of all sizes, driving intelligent transformation across all industries while reinforcing our commitment to sustainability."

Redefining Boundaries with Futuristic Proof of Concept

Introducing Lenovo's latest groundbreaking proof-of-concept, the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept revolutionizes the interaction and creation experience with its remarkable 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display. With a borderless screen, transparent keyboard area, and a seemingly floating footpad design, it effortlessly exudes a sense of high-tech simplicity, elevating the user's overall experience.

The brilliance of this laptop lies in its intelligent integration of the virtual and real. Through the power of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC), the transparent screen opens new avenues of work collaboration and efficiency by enabling the interaction with physical objects and overlaying digital information to create unique user generated content. The transparency allows it to effortlessly integrate naturally within its environment. Users can seamlessly switch between the keyboard and drawing board with a supported pen, unlocking new levels of creative efficiency. AI in combination with transparent displays will open up new ways of engaging with data and applications, offering opportunities to develop new features and form factors. This proof-of-concept provides a futuristic perspective on AI PCs, blending digital and physical environments that can enhance user experiences in ways never imagined.

Continuing the momentum of Tech World 2023, Lenovo and Motorola also showed a smartphone adaptative display concept that can be bent and shaped into different forms depending on users' needs and was built upon the display and mechanical innovations from Lenovo foldable devices and rollable concepts. Lenovo and Motorola are highlighting new generative AI concepts that will enhance device customization to provide users with a truly one-of-kind experience.

A New Generation of AI PCs for Business

The latest generation of business laptops from Lenovo the ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro on select models and Windows 11 and offer an optimal ecosystem of AI hardware and software solutions to deliver enhanced levels of security, power efficiency, and immersive experiences. With an ever-increasing selection of software applications that benefit from the dedicated AI acceleration support, users can enjoy new and enhanced proficiencies across broad areas of usability and productivity.

The AI PC revolution is here, and Lenovo is dedicated to transforming its PCs and smart devices to deliver personalized AI solutions. These new Lenovo laptops are amongst the first to drive it. They offer users the most comprehensive personalized PC experiences yet, helping to streamline workstreams and boost productivity. Whether it's collaborating with colleagues, meeting with customers, or analyzing data and creating content, these new ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops can accelerate workflows with supported AI-enabled software tools users need to encourage maximum creativity and efficiency.

Smart Connect Seamless Simplification through a Unified Ecosystem

Together, Lenovo and Motorola launched Smart Connect, a software solution that unifies digital ecosystems to create a seamless multi-device experience. Smart Connect unlocks cross-device synergies to maximize productivity, sharing device capabilities and data management and proving that the sum is larger than its parts. With Smart Connect, users can switch tasks between a PC, phone, and tablet while maintaining an uninterrupted flow, enjoy hassle-free and secure file-sharing, access mobile apps on a PC, and even manage phone notifications with ease.

Whether it is working, creating, and gaming on a PC, communicating and consuming content on a smartphone, or taking everything on-the-go with a tablet, switching from device to device and sharing content across ecosystems is now possible with just a swipe. With Smart Connect, users can watch a movie on a tablet and swipe it to a PC to resume, listen to a podcast on a smartphone and finish it on a laptop at home, work on a document on a laptop and edit it on their smartphone, and even start a presentation on a desktop PC and make it more portable by swiping it to a tablet. Users can also easily amplify everything displayed on their phones onto a bigger screen, for example easily move games, movies, shows, and apps from their phone to a TV for more space to work and play.

Bringing AI Applications to the Edge at Scale

The company has announced the next generation of Integrated Edge AI Solutions for Telco that helps enterprises harness vast bodies of data at the far edge for new AI applications at scale while reducing energy consumption. The innovations are part of a comprehensive pocket-to-cloud portfolio of Lenovo hybrid AI solutions designed to simplify the path to intelligent transformation for all industries and are attracting new customer collaborations with industry leaders, like Telefonica, that unlock the power of AI anywhere data is created delivering it to businesses at the far edge in real-time.

As the telecom industry continues its dramatic evolution to enable the rollout of 5G and an AI-powered future, innovations in IT networks, cloud infrastructure and edge computing are critical to connecting today's digital economy. Edge computing allows businesses to analyze data in real-time, enabling faster actionable insights for more efficient operations and services.

To support the massive amount of computing moving to the edge, a powerful lineup of new Lenovo Integrated Edge AI Solutions for Telco is on display at MWC in Barcelona with Lenovo's ecosystem of partners.

Our Commitment to Sustainability: Empowering Customers to Focus on IT Environmental Waste Reduction and Repairability

Lenovo is rolling out new solutions that will help customers extend the lifecycle of their devices with more sustainable and cost-efficient IT options. Through Lenovo Certified Refurbished, organizations can deploy refurbished PCs that cater to their different computing needs while maintaining a smaller IT carbon footprint. Only Lenovo and accredited partners will offer the Lenovo certification, guaranteeing industry-leading quality devices that businesses can depend on.

Refurbishment, reuse, and recycling are key concepts in the circular economy, a resource and consumption system that helps mitigate waste. Lenovo is committed to implementing circular practices at every stage of the IT lifecycle, and as a leading global PC manufacturer, is uniquely qualified to help customers meet sustainability goals and embrace the benefits of circularity with confidence. Through the Lenovo 360 Circle community, channel partners are also aligned with collaborative actions to drive circular outcomes for customers and build a more sustainable future. Through Lenovo TruScale, customers can deploy services on a pay-as-you-go subscription basis, using only what they need and curbing waste. Learn more about Lenovo's Sustainability Solutions.

Lenovo is also extending the company's relationship with iFixit, giving IT Managers the power to quickly fix and repair devices minimizing downtime and extending the life of hardware. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3, with insights from the iFixit Solutions team, have been designed to be more repair-friendly, not only extending customer replaceable parts (CRU) to include the battery with a cable-free connector and a fully socketed DIMM design, as well as SSD and WWAN replacement, but also adding visual indicators for easier repairs. With support from the iFixit team, Lenovo created new repair guides including video procedures for all CRU parts as well as making those parts easier to order. This extends the product lifecycle, reduces electronic waste and offers cost-saving advantages for businesses and individuals. As a result of these improvements, ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 achieved a provisional iFixit repairability score of 9.3 out of 10.

