Segra will use ServiceNow Telecommunications Service Management to power SegraOne for Case and Incident Management, a new solution that will simplify everyday work and transform customer service and employee experiences

Mobile World Congress 2024: Segra, one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the U.S., announced they have selected ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, as the platform for its digital business transformation. Segra will use ServiceNow Telecommunications Service Management to power SegraOne for Case and Incident Management, a new solution that will simplify everyday work and transform customer service and employee experiences.

SegraOne will help employees resolve issues faster with AI-driven resolutions, increase transparency, and optimize omnichannel self-service, reducing the cost to serve across every enterprise customer and partner within Segra's ecosystem. SegraOne will also integrate with Segra's other critical business systems to ensure an accurate and seamless transfer of information across the organization and better data quality.

"At ServiceNow, our relentless focus on innovation is aligned with Segra's forward-thinking vision for digital transformation," said Paul Smith, chief commercial officer at ServiceNow. "We're building vertical solutions to help customers across every industry boost productivity and efficiency. For Segra, this means reshaping operations and enhancing automation to streamline incident resolution and help eliminate manual work. This is just the beginning of substantial business transformation for Segra, and we're thrilled to partner with them on this journey."

"This collaboration with ServiceNow marks a significant milestone for Segra as we redefine customer service and operations," said Kevin T. Hart, chief executive officer at Segra. "Segra is focused on our customers and investing in building a world class customer experience. SegraOne is the next step we have taken to revolutionize how we serve our customers, setting new standards for efficiency and innovation, and we're already seeing results. We look forward to the positive impact this will continue to have on both our customers and employees."

The launch of SegraOne is part of a large-scale transformation for Segra, with ServiceNow as a critical partner. Segra chose ServiceNow for its telecom-specific workflow automation capabilities running on a single platform with a single architecture and single data model. ServiceNow's intelligent platform and telecom product portfolio will ultimately help Segra streamline the end-to-end customer journey from the initial network planning to sales and order management, installation, maintenance, and ongoing service assurance.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Segra

Segra owns and operates a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 8,000 customers in 28 states and 43,000 fiber route miles, Segra has been providing customer focused solutions for over 150 years. Segra is a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications, to accelerate growth in commercial fiber solutions. For more information, visit segra.com

