Amdocs Management Limited: MWC24: Amdocs Expands Strategic Partnership with Microsoft, Driving Generative AI Innovation Across the Telecommunications Industry

Using Amdocs' GenAI platform amAIz, and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, extended collaboration will include a GenAI lab and center of excellence to accelerate GenAI adoption and development of robust capabilities to the market

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a global leader in software and services for communications and media companies, today announced their plan to expand their strategic partnership with Microsoft to further bring verticalized GenAI capabilities to the telecommunications industry, combining Amdocs amAIz platform and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

To ensure ongoing innovation related to GenAI in the telecom industry, Amdocs and Microsoft will also establish a dedicated lab and center of excellence to further productize GenAI applications, accelerating the adoption of GenAI technologies for communications service providers (CSPs). Amdocs and Microsoft are already engaging with leading CSPs around the world, implementing their joint go-to-market strategy.

"The enhanced strategic partnership between Microsoft and Amdocs marks a significant advancement in bringing state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities to the forefront of the telecommunications sector," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "Together, Microsoft and Amdocs contribute decades of cloud, AI and telecom expertise to ensure we deliver exceptional generative AI-enhanced customer experiences that span care, commerce, network and operations. The collaboration is designed to drive tangible business results by combining deep expertise in the communications industry with world-class, trusted generative AI technology and industry verticalization that propels customers from experimentation to carrier-grade outcomes. The amAIz platform accelerates data ingestion, introduces our patent-pending Large Language Model (LLM) routing capabilities, enhances model precision through Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), and optimizes token consumption, thereby ensuring cost-effectiveness."

"Our continued work with Amdocs demonstrates our mutual commitment to industry innovation by helping CSPs accelerate their transformation enabled by generative AI," said Silvia Candiani, Vice President, Telecommunications and Media at Microsoft. "By using Amdocs' telco solutions and deep industry expertise, along with the trusted, enterprise-class Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, we can help drive business transformation for CSPs worldwide while also bringing innovative use cases to market for both consumer and enterprise customers."

Amdocs and Microsoft will be highlighting GenAI use cases and copilots at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 26-29, 2024.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 6, 2024.

