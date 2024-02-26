Das Instrument OCE SE0001296542 CORTUS ENERGY AB SK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024The instrument OCE SE0001296542 CORTUS ENERGY AB SK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024Das Instrument 37S0 FR001400BVK2 SPINEWAY EO -,002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024The instrument 37S0 FR001400BVK2 SPINEWAY EO -,002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024Das Instrument ENRN DE000ENER2N2 SIEMENS ENERGY AG NA NEUE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024The instrument ENRN DE000ENER2N2 SIEMENS ENERGY AG NA NEUE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024Das Instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024The instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024Das Instrument P0X FR001400N1P4 PHARNEXT EO -,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024The instrument P0X FR001400N1P4 PHARNEXT EO -,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.02.2024Das Instrument E760 SE0021615655 NEODYNAMICS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024The instrument E760 SE0021615655 NEODYNAMICS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024Das Instrument TI8 FR0010395681 ALTUR INVESTISSEM.EO 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024The instrument TI8 FR0010395681 ALTUR INVESTISSEM.EO 2,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024Das Instrument ZER0 IE00BLH3CQ86 HANETF-S+PGLCLENSELHNZETF ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024The instrument ZER0 IE00BLH3CQ86 HANETF-S+PGLCLENSELHNZETF ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024