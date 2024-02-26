A new study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in telecommunications market, found the global number of IoT eSIM connections will near 1.3 billion by 2028, from 165 million in 2024. This growth will be driven by emerging eSIM specifications that provide greater flexibility to enterprises to remotely provision eSIM profile switching over IoT devices.

The GSMA's SGP.32 is the newest technical specification for eSIM remote provisioning for IoT devices, and enables the remote activation of eSIM profiles via an eIM (eSIM IoT Manager). Previous eSIM specifications caused network or user-interface constraints for IoT devices, as they relied on SMS for profile activation.

GSMA Standards to Increase IoT Opportunity

The study identified automotive, logistics, and oil gas as the industries benefitting most from the introduction of the new specification. These industries, which require small form factors, are expected to account for over half of all eSIM-enabled IoT devices by 2028. The ability to ensure interoperable connectivity, enabled by SGP.32, is the key driving force for growth in these sectors.

It also anticipated the imminent arrival of further standards; noting SGP.42 as of key significance for stakeholders. SGP.42 provides similar functionality as SGP.32, but specifically for iSIM devices. iSIMs further reduce the form factor of devices, whilst retaining the same functionality.

Report author Elisha Sudlow-Poole remarked: "Stakeholders must begin preparing for SGP.42 immediately, as iSIM standards become finalised. Standard-agnostic platforms that are flexible to upcoming form factors, certifications and use-case demands must be developed to capitalise on eSIM and iSIM market growth."

About the Research

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the eSIMs and iSIMs market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for 60 countries. The dataset contains over 143,000 market statistics within a five-year period. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and Country Readiness Index; examining current and future market opportunities.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world's leading network operators and communications platforms.

