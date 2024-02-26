Tech Mahindra's Multi-mode Companion Cloud with Red Hat OpenShift on AWS helps accelerate telco workloads and 5G network cloud migrations for service providers

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a collaboration to make it easier for telecommunications service providers to accelerate and manage 5G adoption and deployments across the hybrid cloud. Tech Mahindra's Multi-mode Companion Cloud with Red Hat OpenShift running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) can support multiple network use cases, spanning RAN, edge computing, transport and 5G core, to extend capabilities across hybrid cloud environments with integrated automation and orchestration capabilities.

As service providers adopt hybrid cloud to enable more highly available and reliable 5G services, compute resources and data are increasingly decentralized across core datacenters, at the edge and in the cloud. With this in mind, service providers are looking for ways to minimize the complexity that comes with managing and securing workloads across these diverse environments.

Tech Mahindra's Multi-mode Companion Cloud offering helps service providers more seamlessly off-load on-premises workloads to hybrid cloud environments, that includes Red Hat OpenShift on-premises and on AWS. This helps to increase scalability, speed cloud migrations and make managing 5G services easier via a centralized orchestrator and integrated automation capabilities. Red Hat OpenShift provides a more consistent infrastructure and application layer to support operations at scale across any cloud environment, with Tech Mahindra's netOps.ai offering a single-pane-of-glass view to manage infrastructure and automate applications with zero touch provisioning. In addition, Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes enables full cloud lifecycle management to automate Day 0 and Day 1 configurations and orchestrate workloads across Red Hat OpenShift clusters on-premises and on AWS.

Key benefits of Tech Mahindra's Multi-mode Companion Cloud running on Red Hat OpenShift include:

Increased flexibility to roll out updates and streamline network provisioning across cloud infrastructure;

to roll out updates and streamline network provisioning across cloud infrastructure; Reduced costs by enabling service providers to get the most out of existing cloud budgets and committed spend with the leading public cloud providers like AWS;

by enabling service providers to get the most out of existing cloud budgets and committed spend with the leading public cloud providers like AWS; Greater elasticity by using the power of AWS to deploy pay-as-you-use and pay-as-you-grow business models;

by using the power of AWS to deploy pay-as-you-use and pay-as-you-grow business models; Improved network resiliency through the ability to more quickly and easily provision additional compute power on demand in AWS as the network traffic dictates.

Effectively and efficiently managing diverse, next-generation services across hybrid cloud environments requires extensive automation capabilities. The collaboration between Red Hat and Tech Mahindra gives service providers this necessary level of automation across the hybrid cloud, from the core datacenter to the edge to AWS, offering more seamless cloud lifecycle management and intelligent workload placement. With this offering, service providers can reduce manual tasks and minimize network inefficiencies by integrating with existing systems and platforms, enhancing synchronization across the hybrid cloud while still supporting varied network needs.

To further support this offering, Tech Mahindra and Red Hat also collaborated with i2i systems and Rebaca. i2i systems' 5G Core Network on Tech Mahindra's Multi-mode Companion Cloud with Red Hat OpenShift on AWS can be used to create a redundant 5G core network to help drive high-speed, low-latency connectivity. ABot, Rebaca's cloud-native continuous test assurance and analysis solution for 4G, 5G, and ORAN, can execute 3GPP-compliant test scenarios and analyze real-time KPIs from different layers of the network, providing an optimized framework for verification and "right-sizing" of telco workloads on various platforms.

Visit Red Hat (Booth 2F30) and Tech Mahindra (Booth 2C40) at MWC Barcelona 2024, February 26-29, to learn more and see a demo of the offering.

Supporting Quotes

Honoré LaBourdette, acting senior vice president, Global Telco, and vice president, Telco, Media and Entertainment Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat

"Telco services providers are faced with an increasingly heterogeneous cloud landscape, which can bring additional complexity and potential inefficiencies when trying to meet network demands. By combining the power of Red Hat OpenShift as a trusted foundation for hybrid cloud applications with Tech Mahindra's leading services and cloud orchestration tooling, service providers will be able to more quickly and easily support a full spectrum of network use cases on combinations of on-premises, private and public cloud scenarios."

Manish Mangal, Global Business Head, Network Services 5G, Tech Mahindra

"As we embrace the era of Artificial Intelligence, telecom networks are on the brink of a significant evolution. Our Multi-mode Companion Cloud solution, seamlessly integrated with Red Hat OpenShift, is poised to revolutionize the landscape. This groundbreaking solution empowers service providers with a streamlined approach to managing the entire lifecycle of network workloads on hybrid cloud. At Tech Mahindra, we foresee a future where the synergy of AI-driven technologies, coupled with strategic partnerships, drives transformative operations for service provider networks, with our Multi-mode Companion Cloud leading the way."

